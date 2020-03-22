The Iowa Department of Public Health and Pottawattamie County Public Health have reported a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
The patient is a man between the ages of 41 and 60 who lives in Neola, according Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant, who oversees the public health division. The man, who had existing medical conditions, was taken by family to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for testing on March 18. He remains there in stable condition, Wyant said a press conference Saturday afternoon.
Public health officials continue to trace the man’s movements, but said he did not have a recent travel history. The man was at DaVita Dialysis, at 300 W. Broadway inside of the Omni Centre Business Park, between 9:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. on March 16 while symptomatic. The dialysis clinic had implemented protocols requiring all patients and employees to wear masks inside the facility prior to the exposure, according to Wyant, who said he considers the location to be at a low risk of exposure to others.
The department recommends anyone who was at DaVita on March 16 contact the Pottawattamie County Emergency Agency at 712-890-5368 pr 712-890-5369.
The man’s family is self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms but is not in self-quarantine, Wyant added.
Wyant and Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh both hammered home the advice of local, state and federal health officials: wash your hands — “do it too much,” Walsh said — cover coughs and sneezes, practice social distancing by staying at least 6-feet away from people and “if you’re ill, even just a little ill, stay home,” Wyant said.
On social distancing, Walsh said to be vigilant: “Any one person you come into contact could be a virus carrier.”
Wyant said as public health officials investigate the patient’s movements, they have not yet determined if this is a case of community spread.
The Pottawattamie County case is is the second locally and among 23 new cases announced Saturday by the governor’s office. Wyant said the patient in the first Pottawattamie County case, a woman between the ages of 41 and 60, remains in self-quarantine at home with some remaining symptoms. She will be released from home quarantine when she’s symptom-free for three days. Wyant said that as testing capacity increases it’s possible the number of positive cases will increase.
“The aim of what we’re doing is trying to mitigate what that spike looks like for health systems,” Wyant said, noting that mitigation efforts — canceling events, closing businesses to public use and others — are “meant to slow that spike down.”
At the press conference, Wyant and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Chairman Justin Schultz talked about the years of training and planning county officials have undertaken with partners on both sides of the Missouri River.
“As a group, we’re starting to exercise our training. When we look at what’s going on right now, we are one of the better prepared counties in the nation,” Schultz said. “We’re focused on the task in front of us.”
“We’re in very uncertain times right now,” Schultz continued, mentioning the resiliency of Iowans to overcome adversity in the face of disaster. “I believe with this virus and the situation right now, we’ll do the same thing.”
Asked about a potential shelter in place order, Walsh said that Gov. Kim Reynolds has said that option is currently off the table.
Walsh said mayors can recommend such moves to residents, but orders would come from the governor’s office.
Council Bluffs childcare providers collaborate to serve families of emergency workers
An Emergency Childcare Collaborative in Pottawattamie County has been formed to address the childcare needs of first responders, medical providers, and other essential workers.
The emergency closing of schools and some day care centers have left many members of our public safety and health systems teams without childcare. The collaborative is making free, daytime childcare available to those who do not currently have it during the school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Council Bluffs Schools Foundation executive director and Collaborative member Chris LaFerla, the state-licensed childcare providers participating in the collaborative will share staff and locations to initially serve up to 60 children.
“The precautionary measure to close schools during this pandemic is necessary to prevent spread, but we risk losing the life-saving benefit of closing schools if healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical employees are not able to work because they don’t have childcare,” LaFerla said. “As a community we are happy to step in to provide childcare.”
The collaborative will ask identified employers to notify their staff members who need to work, but do not have childcare during the day. Employees will enroll in the program through their employer.
Through the partnership with the Council Bluffs Community School District, school-aged children, ages 4-12 will be served by Kids & Company at Longfellow Elementary School, located at 2011 S. 10th St., from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday throughout the school closure.
Other collaborative childcare providers will serve infants and toddlers at their sites. These include Shea’s Learning Days, Children’s Square, and Jumping Monkeys. Lewis Central Lucky Children school-age program staff will work where needed.
Locations, hours, and providers participating in the collaborative may be expanded as the need for emergency childcare grows.
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation has created an Emergency Childcare Fund with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation to support operations of the program. To donate, visit ourpccf.org or call 712-256-7007.
• Employees who wish to enroll in the childcare collaborative program are encouraged to contact their employer’s human resources office for more information.
• Childcare providers who wish to join the collaborative are encouraged to contact kids@cbsf.org.
• The Emergency Childcare Collaborative is hiring additional full-time, part-time, and temporary staff. For more information on employment opportunities contact kids@cbsf.org.
Emergency Childcare Collaborative partners include:
• Council Bluffs Schools Foundation and its Kids & Company School-Aged Childcare Program
• Council Bluffs Community School District
• Lewis Central Lucky Children School-Age Childcare Program
• Shea’s Learning Days
• Children’s Square USA Children’s Center
• Jumping Monkeys Childcare
• Pottawattamie County Emergency Management
• City of Council Bluffs
• Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital
• CHI Mercy Hospital
• Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce
• West Central Community Action — Child Care Resource and Referral
