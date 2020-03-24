Three Harrison County residents are in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
This includes two new cases announced on Sunday. Both are adults between the age of 61 and 80 years old who live in Logan and were tested at the State Hygienic Laboratory in Iowa, according to the Harrison County Home and Public Health Department.
There have been 105 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the state Department of Public Health, including 15 additional cases reported on Monday. There have been 2,043 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The closest new case to the Council Bluffs metro area was an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 in Woodbury County.
During a livestreamed press conference Monday afternoon, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the number is increasing “in large part” because of expanded testing capability.
“We will likely see that number grow for a while,” Reynolds said. “We continue to work to slow the spread.”
Both Harrison County residents had traveled to outside the United States to multiple countries recently and became symptomatic prior to their return, according to Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brad Brake. They self-quarantined upon returning home.
“As we see positive cases turn up, HCHPH will continue to follow Iowa privacy laws while being as transparent as possible to the public,” Brake said.
The first Harrison County case, announced on March 13 — also an adult between the age of 61 and 80 — remains in self-quarantine at home and is “doing well,” Brake said. The patient had traveled to England before the diagnosis.
Harrison County is not releasing the gender of the three patients.
Harrison County offered the following advice: Stay home except when absolutely necessary to leave. Take advantage of local delivery and carry out options. Reach out for any needed resource ideas.
“Together, we can limit the spread of COVID-19 and prevent our health professionals from being overrun and overburdened,” officials said.
Pottawattamie County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The second, announced on Saturday, is a Neola man between the ages of 41 and 60, according to Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant, who oversees the public health division. The man, who had existing medical conditions, was taken by family to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for testing on March 18. He remains there in stable condition.
Public health officials continue to trace the man’s movements, but said he did not have a recent travel history. The man was at DaVita Dialysis, at 300 W. Broadway inside of the Omni Centre Business Park, between 9:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. on March 16 while symptomatic. The dialysis clinic had implemented protocols requiring all patients and employees to wear masks inside the facility prior to the exposure, according to Wyant, who said he considers the location to be at a low risk of exposure to others.
The department recommends anyone who was at DaVita on March 16 contact the Pottawattamie County Emergency Agency at 712-890-5368 of 712-890-5369.
The first Pottawattamie County case, a Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 41 and 60, has been in self-quarantine since March 7 and remains in self-quarantine at home with some remaining symptoms.
During Reynolds’ press conference, the governor said additional social distancing steps, including a shelter-in-place order or stay-at-home order, are not planned at this time.
“We are not at a place where we’d order shelter in place or stay at home,” Reynolds said, noting state officials continue to examine COVID-19 data to make decisions. “We need to be factual, we need to be reasonable and we need to be consistent in the recommendations we’re providing Iowans.”
That data includes the number of hospital stays for the infected, the length of hospital stays for positives, the average age of a population in a certain area, population density and other factors, Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said at the press conference.
Reisetter said “as soon as” the Department of Public Health comes across information that shows more aggressive community mitigation policies are needed, it will advise the governor’s office.
“We haven’t quite gotten there yet, and we hope that by people staying home, specifically and especially when they’re ill, that we’ll be able to prevent some of those more strict mitigation measures,” Reisetter said. “But we’re prepared to make that recommendation when the data shows it’s time.”
Asked about the ability of individual municipalities to give such an order, Reynolds said, “they have the authority to do that.”
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said his understanding — based on guidance from the Iowa League of Cities — is that he can recommend such measures but not require them.
Either way, it’s not something he’s considering yet.
“I think we’ve had some success with social distancing,” he said.
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Chairman Justin Schultz agreed.
“People are already hurting enough. The last thing they need is for local authorities to put more pressure on families,” Schultz said. “It seems to me people are doing what they’re supposed to, for the most part. I don’t see putting that extra burden on citizens until we have the data to support it.”
Both Walsh and Schultz said any recommendations would be made in line with Omaha and Douglas County, Nebraska recommendations.
“Since we’re such a transient population between Council Bluffs and Omaha, we should mirror what’s happening there. We will monitor what Omaha’s doing,” Walsh said.
Schultz added: “We have a lot of people working over there. And a lot of Omaha people work over here. If we’re not doing the same thing as they are, it’s counterproductive.”
There’s been no indication from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert or Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts that they’ll give such an order.
Reynolds discusses small business relief
Officials from Iowa Economic Development Authority, Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Department of Revenue were on hand at the press conference, with Reynolds discussing two pieces of aid — federal and state monies — available for small businesses.
Reynolds announced the launch of a new Iowa Small Business Relief Program that will provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest, according to the governor’s office.
For the Iowa Small Business Relief Program grant, to be eligible for a small business relief grant, eligible businesses must:
- Be experiencing business disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Have employed between two to 25 people prior to March 17, 2020
The Small Business Relief grants will assist eligible businesses in maintaining operations or reopening business following the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said. The funds may not be used to pay debts incurred prior to March 17.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority will review grant applications for eligibility and will determine the grant amount by the level of impact including loss in sales revenue and employees. Notification of award decisions and disbursement of grant funds will be expedited.
Additionally, the Iowa Department of Revenue will review each application to determine if it is appropriate to grant a deferral of the eligible taxes and waiver of penalty and interest.
The dual application for grant assistance and tax deferral is available at iowabusinessrecovery.com.
The deadline for applications is noon on March 31. The program may be restricted due to funding availability, the governor’s office said.
Surgeon general says ‘it’s going to get bad’
Coronavirus is spreading in U.S. because people are not staying at home and practicing social distancing. “This week, it’s going to get bad,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.
The hunt for masks, ventilators and other medical supplies consumed the U.S. and Europe, as more than 1.5 billion people — one-fifth of the world’s population — were asked or ordered to stay home on Monday to try to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.
“Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now,” Adams said in a TV interview. “So, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else. Or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
