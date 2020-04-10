Mix widespread cabin fever with a stretch of nice weather, and you get a sudden outbreak of spring fever.
Many local residents took advantage of the warm, sunny weather this week to get out and walk, do yardwork or bicycle on area trails.
Council Bluffs has more than two dozen parks totaling 750 acres and an extensive trail system with more than 40 miles of pathways available to walkers, runners and cyclists. Views along the way include lakes, natural prairie, The Missouri River, the Omaha skyline and the majestic Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
However, city officials remind park and trail users that they still need to follow the social distancing guidelines announced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. That means users should stay at least six feet apart and limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people, according to Vincent Martorello, director of Parks and Recreation — and, of course, cover your coughs and sneezes.
Most city trails are 10-feet wide, he said, so it should still be possible to pass other runners or cyclists without violating the six-foot rule, if people move to opposite sides of the trail.
But social distancing on trails can be hard when they’re busy, said Zach Somers, owner of Xtreme Wheels Bike and Sport.
“I’ve heard from so many people that, on nice days like last weekend, the number of people on these multi-use trails is just overwhelming,” he said.
Still, it helps to use a little common sense, Somers said.
“I would suggest staying on the right side of the trail; if you’re wearing earbuds, wear only one earbud; and be aware of your surroundings,” he said.
Social distancing should also be practiced on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, which runs 63 miles from the south edge of Council Bluffs to the Missouri border. The converted railroad right-of-way goes through several small towns, over 72 bridges and many miles of scenery in southwest Iowa.
To make that easier, cyclists may want to park their vehicles in Mineola, Silver City or Malvern and bicycle from there, suggested Greg Losh, a board member with Southwest Iowa Natural Trails, which maintains the trail. During three rides on the rural portion of the trail during the past two weeks, Losh saw only five other trail users, he said.
“I am purposely riding out in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
SWINT President Rebecca Castle said she thinks cyclists on the Wabash are doing pretty well.
“I live just outside of Imogene, and what I’ve observed on this section of the trail is that an increased number of people are still using the trail but, for the most part, are following the governor’s and CDC’s recommendations,” she said. “We ask that everyone take the warnings seriously and only go out solo or as a family unit.
“Congregating on bridges, in parking lots, at trailheads and picnic areas (such as Margaritaville) is not permitted. We don’t have a method of policing this, so we hope that all users will be responsible and courteous — for their own safety and the protection of others.
“Since you will likely encounter other users on the trail, please be cautious and give plenty of room when passing from either direction.”
Masks might also be helpful, Castle said.
“We have closed any campgrounds on the trail and have not opened up seasonal restrooms,” she said. “We have suspended all rides and events through the end of May and will continue to monitor the situation past that point.”
The Wabash Trace has a user fee of $2 per day or an annual pass priced at $20. Trail users are encouraged to purchase passes online at wabashtrace.org/shop-1 to limit physical cash transactions.
All Council Bluffs City Park playgrounds and Broadway Skate Park are closed because of the inherent difficulty of maintaining distance in those environments. All other parks remain open. The Levee Trail is closed between North 28th Street and Avenue G for a storm sewer repair.
To help prevent large gatherings, the city is currently not offering any rentals, Martorello said.
Summer sports have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials still hope to get a full season in. For updates to the sports schedules, check the Parks and Recreation Department’s website at councilbluffs-ia.gov/253/parks-recreation-department.
