Authorities have been taking steps to cut the number of inmates in Iowa’s prisons and jails amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Monday that the confirmed state total has hit 105 cases with the addition of 15 more reported in nine counties. Sunday’s figure was 90. Two cases are in Pottawattamie County and two are in Harrison County.
The disease caused by the new coronavirus has yet to be confirmed in any Iowa prison or jail, officials told The Des Moines Register. But it poses a particular menace to overcrowded facilities, ACLU spokeswoman Veronica Fowler said.
“There is no ability to self-distance. Meanwhile, people are coming into the jail all the time people are coming in, coming out. You really have just a tinderbox for COVID-19 to spread rapidly,” Fowler said.
In Pottawattamie County, Sheriff Jeff Danker said his office is citing offenders instead of arresting them where possible, “especially on non-violent crimes.”
Jail staff is working with the courts, pushing off many instances of scheduled jail time. For instance, Danker said, weekend jail sentences for drunken driving convictions.
“We’re doing what we can to keep the population in the jail down as much as we can,” Danker said, noting that the moves don’t mean everyone’s receiving a “get out of jail free” card. “We’re not just (releasing) everybody we can. We have to keep people in there that need to be in jail. But there are some you can cite and set them up to appear in court.
“We’re trying to be very careful about who we release and who we keep in.”
Jail Administrator Tiffany Mass said many work release sentences have been postponed, with those inmates returning home in the interim.
“They left every day and returned, that risk of exposure was a concern,” Mass said, noting that the inmates released had been reporting to and from work release housing and, “We have no reason to believe they wouldn’t come back at the scheduled time.”
Upcoming work release sentences have been pushed back as well.
The jail has 288 available beds and the population was “in the 240s” Monday morning, according to Mass. The jail is also looking at inmates who qualify for good time early release that haven’t applied for it yet.
The jail is conducting additional screening of incoming inmates, working with jail medical staff and Pottawattamie County Public Health.
With deputies citing instead of arresting where applicable, “The incoming traffic is slowing down,” Mass said before echoing Danker:
“But people need accountability. I don’t want the public to think people are being let out just because,” Mass said.
“We’re working really hard to keep our staff and inmates healthy,” she added.
Statewide, the Iowa Corrections Department is expediting the placement of about 700 prisoners who are approved for parole or work release, according to spokesman Cord Overton.
Maj. Bryce Schmidt, Scott County Jail administrator, said a judge has reduced terms for some elderly inmates, some inmates with respiratory issues and some close to finishing their sentences.
State public defender Jeff Wright said the Waterloo office reached an agreement with the Black Hawk county attorney for the early release of about 30 inmates.
In the courts, the Iowa Judicial Branch has taken a number of steps to promote social distancing in the courts. Any criminal trial not already in progress has been continued to no earlier than April 20.
All jury trials are canceled through April 19.
All civil jury trials not in progress or scheduled to begin before May 4 are continued to an undetermined later date. Civil bench trials not in progress and scheduled before May 4 are continued to a date no earlier than May 4 or may be conducted by telephone, at the discretion of the judge.
Judges have discretion on using video conferencing or telephone to conduct trials.
“If one party objects to proceeding by phone, and the court believes the matter should nonetheless go forward and not be postponed, then the court can order telephonic testimony,” the Judicial Branch guidelines stated.
An order also noted, “The court temporarily suspends the operation of any Iowa Court Rules and statutes to the extent they are contrary to any provisions of this order.”
Statues of limitation are extended by 48 days.
The Iowa Court of Appeals is authorized to work remotely, while the Iowa Supreme Court will decide March and April cases without oral arguments.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report. The AP receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.