Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced today that is plans to reopen on June 1.
This announcement is based on the guidance given Thursday afternoon by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts at his press conference, according to a statement from the zoo.
The zoo has been planning for its reopening for about a month and will share its reopening details, which include significant restrictions, on Tuesday.
“All of us at the Zoo are thrilled to welcome guests back as part of our mission,” Dennis Pate, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.