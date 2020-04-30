The leader of the Omaha-based arm of a clinical trial of the first drug to prove effective against the novel coronavirus said Wednesday that the results are something to get excited about.
In a major international study that enrolled its first patient at the Nebraska Medical Center, the experimental drug, called remdesivir, shortened the time it takes for patients to recover by four days on average, U.S. government and company officials announced Wednesday.
Gilead Sciences’ drug is the first treatment to pass such a stringent test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year in China.
The drug also showed a trend toward fewer deaths in patients who were ill enough to have lung involvement.
“When I find a positive result in a study with that kind of strict methodology, it brings me not only hope but joy that we are bringing a treatment that did not exist until today,” said Dr. Andre Kalil, a UNMC professor and infectious diseases physician with Nebraska Medicine, the health system that includes the Nebraska Medical Center.“This is the only thing that’s saved lives,” Kalil said. “Now we can have supportive (hospital) care plus remdesivir. … If we can shorten the recovery by a third and improve their survival, this is news to definitely get excited about.”
Having a treatment could have a profound effect on the global pandemic, especially because health officials say any vaccine is most likely a year or more away.
The study, run by the National Institutes of Health, tested remdesivir versus usual care in 1,063 hospitalized coronavirus patients around the world.
The clinical trial of the drug began in Omaha in February.
The first participant in the trial was an American who was repatriated after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had docked off the coast of Japan.
A total of 15 people were brought to Omaha for quarantine or isolation and treatment, either in the National Quarantine Unit or the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Both are on the UNMC campus.
Kalil said he could not specify how many patients UNMC signed up for the trial. But he said the university and clinical partner Nebraska Medicine were one of the top enrollers.
A total of 68 sites ultimately joined the study, 47 in the United States and 21 in countries in Europe and Asia.
“We were very active in offering it to our patients and we were very successful in enrolling patients in Omaha,” he said.
The NIH study quickly enrolled its original goal of 440 patients and then was expanded to give more answers on questions such as which subgroups may or may not benefit and other factors that may affect success, such as how early in the course of illness the drug was given.
The study’s main goal also was altered. Originally, the goal was to determine the percentage of patients having various outcomes such as needing a breathing machine, fully recovering or dying 15 days after starting treatment. The new main goal is to measure the time to recovery, such as no longer needing oxygen or hospitalization.
At the White House, NIH’s Dr. Anthony Fauci said the drug reduced the time it takes patients to recover by 31% — 11 days on average versus 15 days for those just given usual care. Full results will soon be published in a medical journal.
“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” Fauci said. “This will be the standard of care.”
Fauci, the head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said early results of the clinical trial of remdesivir offered “quite good news.”
The mortality rate also was lower among patients who received remdesivir, 8% versus 11.6% for those who received a placebo. While those results weren’t statistically significant, Kalil said, the trend was clear that patients who received remdesivir had better survival rates.
“The combination of faster recovery with lower mortality is really a combination that is very meaningful to our patients and everyone infected with this,” he said.
A statement from the Food and Drug Administration says that the agency has been talking with California-based Gilead “regarding making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible, as appropriate.”
Remdesivir is among many treatments being tested against the coronavirus but was the farthest along in study.
The drug is given through an IV and is designed to interfere with the virus’s ability to copy its genetic material. In animal tests against SARS and MERS, diseases caused by similar coronaviruses, the drug helped prevent infection and reduced the severity of symptoms when given early enough in the course of illness. But it is not yet approved anywhere in the world for any use.
Kalil said researchers still have a lot of data to analyze. They also will begin a second part of the trial in the next few days in which all participants get remdesivir. They also will test another drug, an anti-inflammatory called baricitinib. The intent will be to see if it reduces the inflammatory response to the infection.
Some studies suggest that runaway immune responses pose additional risks for patients.
A less encouraging picture came from partial results of a separate study testing remdesivir in severely ill patients in China. A report published Wednesday in the British medical journal Lancet says the treatment did not speed recovery in that study, which was stopped after only 237 of a planned 453 patients were enrolled. Researchers gave 158 people the drug and 79 others got usual care.
Separately on Wednesday, Gilead announced partial results from its own ongoing study of the drug in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The company said patients treated for five days “achieved similar improvement” in health as others treated for 10 days. However, that result is hard to interpret because there is no comparison group of people getting usual care, so it’s impossible to know how much patients would have improved on their own.
The company also said that no new safety problems emerged in its study and that it would publish results in a medical journal soon.
Gilead also is testing remdesivir in a separate study of moderately ill coronavirus patients. No results have yet been announced from that study, which does have a comparison group getting usual care.
Besides these studies, Gilead also has given remdesivir to more than 1,700 patients on a case-by-case emergency basis.
-- This report includes material from the Associated Press.
