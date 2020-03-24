Omaha Performing Arts has extended closures of the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center through April 30.
The extension is in response to a Douglas County Health Department directive prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people during the ongoing public health emergency surrounding COVID-19 for that period.
All performances of Disney’s The Lion King, scheduled April 15 to May 10 at the Orpheum Theater are canceled. This change also includes the sensory friendly performance scheduled for April 25.
O-pa will contact customers who purchased from Ticket Omaha with their options by April 15. Refunds are only available for tickets purchased directly through Ticket Omaha. O-pa is not responsible for refund practices put in place by secondary ticket providers or other sources.
O-pa’s remaining Broadway season performances are currently scheduled to continue.
Ticket Omaha will remain open for purchases for future performances online at TicketOmaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606. In-person purchases are not available at the Ticket Omaha Box Office through April 30.
“We ask for continued understanding as we work through a large volume of ticket changes,” said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires. “The health and safety of all remains our top priority during this unprecedented time.”
Additional canceled performances include:
- National Geographic Live, designed by Nature with bioengineer and research diver Kakani Katija scheduled for April 14 at the Holland Center.
- Savion Glover scheduled for April 23 at the Holland Center.
Omaha Performing Arts will continue to update those with performance tickets by email, telephone and through social media. Find the most current show dates and times at O-pa.org and TicketOmaha.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.