Don't plan on going to the Omaha Rodeo in September.
Leadership hosting the extreme sporting event made the decision to cancel on Thursday due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Omaha Rodeo is committed to supporting the health and safety of our fans as well as the volunteers who support the Rodeo’s philanthropic programs,” says Beth Greiner, Omaha Rodeo volunteer.
"We recognize the sacrifices many have made to fight this pandemic and we salute our healthcare heroes for their efforts," the Rodeo stated in a release.
The Omaha Rodeo plans to return Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, of 2021 to the CHI Health Center.
Visit Omaha Rodeo for more information about the event.
