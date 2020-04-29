The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has decided to extend its closure indefinitely.
The Omaha zoo announced in March that it would be closed through April 30 due to coronavirus concerns. Diane Kohout, a spokewoman for the zoo, said Wednesday that the closure will continue until further notice.
What an eventual reopening will look like is still unclear, Kohout said.
“We assume there will be some modifications that the state and health officials will help put out, and we of course will follow those guidelines,” Kahout said. “We’re still trying figure out what our requirements might be, but we know it’s going to look different than what was the normal day-to-day when we first open up.”
The spring and summer months are the busiest for the zoo, which lost an estimated $6.7 million between March 16 and the end of April.
“Those are some big numbers as each month goes by,” Kohout said.
A T-shirt fundraiser to help support the zoo has raised more than $9,000 as of Wednesday. The T-shirts can be purchased until Friday, and proceeds will benefit the Omaha Zoo Foundation.
There's still hope that big summer events like Late Nights at the Zoo will be able to move forward with different dates and a bit of rescheduling, but “unfortunately until we actually know when that opening date is, we can’t put any of those plans in concrete,” Kohout said.
While seasonal employees and some part-timers haven’t been working, no lay offs or furloughs have occurred at the zoo and so far no employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff members required to work on location are split into two separate crews so if one group would have to quarantine, the other crew would still be available to care for the animals.
