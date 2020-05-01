Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said Wednesday city revenues have taken at least a $3 million hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record.
Yet the drop in the January-March quarter will be only a precursor of a far grimmer report to come on the current April-June period, with business shutdowns and layoffs striking with devastating force. With much of the economy paralyzed, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that economic activity will plunge this quarter at a 40% annual rate.
That would be, by a breathtaking margin, the bleakest quarter since such records were first compiled in 1947. It would be four times the size of the worst quarterly contraction on record set in 1958.
In just a few weeks, businesses across the country have shut down and laid off tens of millions of workers. Factories and stores are shuttered. Home sales are falling. Households are slashing spending. Consumer confidence is sinking.
The GDP report showed that the weakness was led by plummeting consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity. Consumer spending tumbled at an annual rate of 7.6% in the first quarter — its steepest decline since 1980.
Business investment was also weak: It sank 2.6%, with investment in equipment down a sharp 15.2%.
Walsh said most of the city’s revenue loss was the result of reduced collections of the local option sales tax, lost hotel-motel tax revenue and lost gaming revenue.
He said city officials are still waiting to see sales tax revenues for the first quarter of the year.
Walsh said that as city officials were preparing the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, state officials indicated they anticipate a 25% reduction in Road Use Tax allocations.
“That was the number we used in preparing the budget, and I’m worried it’s going to be more than that,” he said.
Walsh said that information from the computerized “intelligent traffic signals” located throughout the city to adjust signal timing to maximize the flow of traffic indicate a 40% reduction in traffic in Council Bluffs as more people stay home more to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The reduced traffic flows have also contributed to what Walsh estimated was a 40% reduction in traffic accidents.
Figures that were forwarded to Walsh from the Council Bluffs Police Department’s traffic division reported 258 accidents between March 1 and April 9 of 2019, a total that dropped to 167 for the March 1-April 9 period this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.