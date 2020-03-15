Pottawattamie County Arts, Culture and Entertainment has postponed all shows at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center because of concerns surrounding COVID-19 through at least April 19.
"PACE’s highest priority is the health and well-being of all patrons, partners, performers, artists, staff and volunteers. Following the recommendations of the state and local health departments, PACE will be postponing all performances currently scheduled at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center," the organization said in a Facebook post.
Those performances include:
- Today — "The Music Man", Chanticleer Community Theater
- Friday — "The Music Man", Chanticleer Community Theater
- Saturday — "The Music Man," Chanticleer Community Theater
- March 22 — "The Music Man", Chanticleer Community Theater
- April 4 — "Swing, Swing, Swing!", American Midwest Ballet
- April 19 — Spring Concert, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra
PACE said patrons with tickets to the events can wait for the rescheduled date and use their tickets, donate their tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value or ask for a refund.
"We ask all patrons and partners for patience during what could be a lengthy rescheduling process," the organization said, noting it would work with partners to update ticket holders directly by email as details emerge.
If you have questions, would like to donate your ticket or would like a refund, please contact the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center at boxoffice@paceartsiowa.org or 712-890-5601.
