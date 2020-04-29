Like many operations, the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center operated by PACE has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two days following our ribbon cutting on March 15 and successful opening of ‘The Music Man’ by Chanticleer Theater, we had to close the doors following the recommendations of the state and local health departments regarding COVID-19,” said Danna Kehm, president and CEO of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture, Entertainment, the nonprofit that operates the facility.
She said PACE estimates they have turned away more than 15,000 visitors, canceled 12 main stage productions by the Chanticleer Community Theater, American Midwest Ballet and Kanesville Symphony Orchestra as well as canceled multiple art classes and camps. PACE has also been forced to cancel four rental contracts for space at the facility.
“Each month we are closed, we lose anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 in revenue and fundraising dollars. Some losses we consider intangible,” Kehm said. “To say we are disappointed is an understatement.”
She said PACE is using this time to work with local artists and teachers to create content to share via social media.
“We are using also using this time to create an even stronger programming calendar for when we reopen our doors, and trying to reschedule as many events as possible,” Kehm said.
She said that PACE officials are currently looking at the possibility of reopening in June but that could change depending on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ mitigation regulations.
“Like many, PACE’s highest priority is the health and well-being of all patrons, partners, performers, artists, staff and volunteers,” Kehm said. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of the state and local health departments.
“We also try to take their fears and concerns into consideration as we reopen our doors, prioritizing the health and safety of visitors by implementing extensive precautionary measures, which may or may not include face masks, gloves, air purifiers and other protective measures.”
She said most events and classes will also require registration so PACE can limit event sizes based on the recommendations of the health department.
“Like the many industries, the arts will be hit hard,” she said. “Buy a membership. Buy local art. Buy season tickets. Make a donation. And make sure you come back! It’s vital we help the arts through, and on the other side of this.”
