Velma Quandt celebrated her 95th birthday in style on Wednesday, telling her family excitedly, “I’ve had two Busch Lights already.” Quandt was greeted by family members outside the door at the Rose of Council Bluffs assisted living center. More than 30 family members stopped by to celebrate — from a distance — with signs, balloon, cakes and a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Quandt has 15 children, 37 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren, with two more on the way.
“I got a bunch of ‘em,” Quandt said.
