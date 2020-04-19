Local gyms and workout facilities may be closed, but they are still working with their clients to help them stay fit and healthy.
Crossfit Vice, First Row Fitness LLC, In Motion Gymnastics and Entertainment, Jazzercise Council Bluffs, Council Bluffs Crossfit, and Sanders ATA are among impacted facilities that had to temporarily close.
Once Crossfit Vice heard the closure would be more than two weeks, they placed all memberships on hold. There’s no revenue coming in while building payments, rent utilities and other overhead costs are due, said Mollee Heath-Preston, co-owner of Crossfit Vice.
Despite the lack of revenue, Crossfit Vice owners are looking ahead by renovating the Council Bluffs and Omaha locations, posting instructional videos daily and checking out equipment to members for free during the closure.
“If we have to be closed further than April it will just put a financial strain on us, but nothing will change to what we offer our members,” said Heath-Preston.
Crossfit Vice has lost $10,000 a month from the closure, but applied for grants, the owners said. They were devastated to find out that grant was denied, but they’re remaining optimistic.
“We refuse to give up,” she said. “The gym will be there waiting for our members when we get the okay to open back up.”
Crossfit Vice did not give a way the community can support them now, although they ask the community to join them when they open back up.
First Row Fitness was another facility impacted by the closures, a once-bustling gym under a rotation of nearly 100 members on any given day.
To follow isolation precautions, membership has come to a standstill. The facility has been posting photos online with training instructions and free videos on Facebook or Instagram to its member in lieu of the closures, said Carrie McDonald, owner of First Row Fitness.
“The only thing we’re doing right now is online training,” she said. “Right now, we have a fifth of the people who normally go to First Row actually participating in that.”
Generally eight to 10 workouts are released weekly which could include rowing, cardio, yoga, yoga mix, cardio mix and more, she said.
McDonald said she’d done video workouts before, and had the idea to do them again for the class Five to Fit.
“I had 18 (people) going through that program and wanted them to continue,” McDonald said.
That program specifically allowed members to work on either nutrition or strength activities to build muscle. Members could also choose to work on both.
The gym also had clients take home rowing machines to work out while the gym is closed.
McDonald said she isn’t sure how the gym will look when isolation precautions are lifted, but so far expects to lower class sizes from 24 people to 12.
Clients can support First Row Fitness by donating through the same system they use to pay their bills.
In Motion Gymnastics and Entertainment stated they were glad to close to help the community when the closures were mandated March 15.
“I take the health of my gym family very seriously and I knew I had to act quickly as we have staff, gymnasts and families with medical conditions that would fall under the higher risk categories for contracting COVID-19,” said Erin Peterson, director and owner of In Motion.
In Motion has posed weekly challenges to the gymnasts, and posted a video of routines students were supposed to work on starting March 16 for a competition in late May.
Moving forward, Peterson said she’s going to upload “how to” videos for the students to continue advancing their skills.
Coaches are also learning by taking programs in LeapLearn, an online program specifically geared for training gymnastics coaches.
“Right now we are in the mindset that we will return to the gym and that the kids will get their gymnastics time back,” Peterson said. “We are going to do everything we can for our staff and our families so we come out of this with more positive gains as opposed to focusing on the negatives.”
Some support the gymnastics gym has seen included parents making good faith tuition payments for April to keep coaches employed and paid.
AnyTime Tees is also partnering with In Motion Gymnastics and Entertainment by selling T-shirts with $10 of proceeds going directly to the gymnastics group. T-shirts can be purchased at in-this-together.itemorder.com/sale.
Jazzercise Council Bluffs has been supported by corporate Jazzercise Inc. in providing options for clients, and gave local Jazzercise employees the opportunity to work from home, said Tara Beatty, owner and instructor of Jazzercise Council Bluffs.
“Exercise is so important for your mental and physical health, especially now when it’s not possible to continue your normal routine. Do everything you can to stay active and boost your immune system — exercise is the best way to do that,” said Beatty.
Jazzercise is offering customers 60 days of free online classes at Jazzercise on Demand and is livestreaming some classes through Facebook and/or Zoom.
Beatty also recommended regular clientele continue their regular dues and utilize the online resources Jazzercise has available.
“Each class includes cardio dancing, stretching and strength training in one hour taught by instructors who will lead you and show you exactly what to do. Come and find out what we’re all about, start at home right now and then come in and join us,” Beatty said.
Anyone with questions can contact Jazzercise Council Bluffs through Facebook, by calling 402-680-6906 or email at jazzercisecbkrew@gmail.com.
CrossFit Council Bluffs is also providing online training and instruction to its members via a private Facebook group, said owner and head coach Drew Goodin. As business closures began, Goodin said members were allowed to check out equipment to use at home for daily programming, which was modified for home gym workouts.
“We started to program multiple options for members to choose from,” Goodin said. “The more movement, the better.”
Goodin added that to create better community engagement, Council Bluffs Crossfit hosts multiple Zoom classes each day. The classes allow gym members to interact with each other.
“This has had a very positive impact for members both socially and physically,” Goodin said. “Members have said that they work a lot harder during those classes than they do by themselves, and they really enjoy seeing other members that they haven’t seen in awhile.”
Sanders ATA normally teaches 200 students from age 4 to 70, and they have also turned to Zoom to connect instructors and students for online classes.
“A lot of our parents have jumped onboard and families are training together. In addition to the martial arts classes, we have provided fitness training and private one on one training sessions to help keep our families active and connected,” said Shane Sanders, owner of Sanders ATA.
Sanders said he would like to extend the same service to the rest of the community as well: free introductory martial arts classes offered twice a week during the pandemic.
The exercise is one way Sanders wants to give kids and adults a chance to be active while in quarantine.
“While many businesses out there are scared, as well they should be, we are determined to continue to provide value for our members and to continue to impact the lives of both our students, and the members of our community.”
— Managing Editor Courtney Brummer-Clark contributed to this report.
