DES MOINES (AP) — Rain over the past week resulted in slower progress for farmers in the field.
The latest report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service indicates there were fewer suitable days for field work during the past week. Below normal temperatures also slowed crop growth, according to the United States Department of Agriculture
Less than 10 % of both corn and soybean crops are left to be planted, both well ahead of the pace set in recent years. So far, 97 % of the state's expected corn crop has been planted, three weeks ahead of last year's pace, with 92 % of the soybean crop planted, nearly a month ahead of last year with both crops over two weeks ahead of the five-year average.
Corn emergence was at 82%, an improvement of 20 percentage points from the previous week. Early signs are positive for the condition of corn across the state with 67% of emerged crop in good condition, 17% fair and 14% excellent. Only 2% of the emerged corn crop is in poor condition with no reports of very poor emerged corn thus far.
Farmers in southwest Iowa have over 25% of their soybeans left to plant. All told, 52 % of the state's soybean crop has emerged, doubling the amount of soybeans emerged from the previous week.
The state's oat crop has rated 81 % good to excellent with 95 % of the crop having emerged. Hay condition statewide rated at 73% good to excellent.
Pasture condition improved to 66 % good to excellent. There was little stress on livestock, although feedlots remain muddy due to the return of rain over the past two weeks to the state.
“The holiday weekend brought warmer weather and some sun, which helped advance crop development,” said Mike Naig, Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture. “Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the next few days, but I expect farmers will be able to resume fieldwork later this week when more dry weather is expected."
Besides rain, portions of the state have seen tornadoes over the past two days after a week that saw a stagnant atmospheric pattern across the Midwest, bringing cooler and cloudier conditions through much of the previous week. The persistent cloud cover and sluggish large-scale flow did not allow temperatures to fluctuate significantly between the daytime and nighttime over several days.
Southeasterly winds helped push daytime temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of slow-spinning low pressure system along the Kansas-Nebraska border late last week, bringing showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. Some thunderstorms turned severe across eastern Iowa shortly after noon, causing a few weak tornadoes including one with an EF-1 rating in Johnson County causing some minor structural damage on a farm near Morse.
Weekly rain totals were much lower locally this past week, ranging from only 0.03 inches in Keosauqua (Lee County) to 2.14 inches in Maquoketa (Jackson County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.79 inch while the normal is 1.05 inches.
Keokuk Lock and Dam (Lee County) reported the week’s high temperature of 88 degrees, 12 degrees above normal, reported this past Sunday. Sibley (Osceola County) reported the week’s low temperature across the state of 45 degrees on May 18, one degree below normal.
