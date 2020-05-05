Ten Council Bluffs residents are the latest cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced the cases Monday, with the county’s total now at 59. Twenty-five residents have recovered from the disease caused by coronavirus, 31 are isolating at home, one is hospitalized and two have died from COVID-19.
The 10 new cases were tested for COVID-19 between April 29 and May 2, the department said. Four of the individuals are 18 to 40 years old, five are 41 to 60 years old and one is 61 to 80 years old. Five of the individuals have pre-existing conditions. Four of the new cases had contact with an existing COVID-19 case and six are the result of community spread. All ten of these individuals are self-isolating at home.
Mills County announced two additional cases, putting the county total at five. The two new cases are adults between 18 and 40, with each contracting the disease through community spread, according to Mills County Public Health.
The department said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation.
Of the county’s five cases, three have recovered.
Pottawattamie County also announced four new cases on Sunday — all men who live in Council Bluffs. Three are between 18 and 40 years old and one is between 41 and 60. The men were tested April 29 and April 30, the department said.
One of the men had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, while the other three contracted the disease via community spread. All four are isolating at home.
There have been at least 678 tests conducted in the county, according to the state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, which was updated with numbers as of 10 a.m. on Sunday. There have been at least 103 tested in Mills County.
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, according to the state COVID-19 website:
Harrison County — 16 cases, 15 recoveries, 152 tests
Shelby County — 12 cases, nine recoveries, 98 tests
Montgomery County — one case, one recovery, 106 tests
Page County — nine cases, five recoveries, 284 tests
Cass County — one case, one recovery, 114 tests
Monona County — 10 cases, seven recoveries, 118 tests
Crawford County — 78 cases, 20 recoveries, one death, 180 tests
Fremont County — zero cases, 42 tests
Pottawattamie County Public Health said the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa National Guard are opening a temporary testing site to test Pottawattamie County long-term care facility staff.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health said it does not have a role in deciding who gets tested.
“Long-term care facilities are at a higher risk of COVID-19 outbreaks than other community settings due to the nature of congregate living,” county officials said in a release. “In testing long-term care facility staff, IDPH is mitigating the spread of COVID-19 by identifying potential infected staff, and anyone who may have been previously exposed and therefore developed antibodies.”
The testing site is at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Tests at the site will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Tests are given by appointment only and are supported by the long-term care testing strike teams initiative the state is standing up to test nursing home staff, the county department said.
The county noted the testing site is not a TestIowa.com site.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COIVD-19 case. A part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public. If there is not a risk to the general public, Public Health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, Public Health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
“Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home,” county officials said.
Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total — when combined with the new Pottawattamie and Mills County cases — to at least 9,715.
During a livestreamed press conference on Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said there four additional deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, bringing the state total to 188.
There were 3,441 new negative tests reported to the state and a total of 57,161 tests have been conducted in the state — 1 in 55 Iowans have been tested.
Thirty-six percent — 3,486 Iowans — have recovered after contracting the disease.
Iowa has reported 28 outbreaks in nursing homes across 12 counties. The number of cases also is soaring at communities with meatpacking plants.
Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said the state is considering whether to release the names of businesses with outbreaks and numbers of infected workers.
Not all meatpacking plants have said how many if any of their workers are infected and the state is considering whether the releasing such details would serve the public health interest as is required by state law.
Reynolds again defended her decision to ease restrictions on businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties and allow church services again across the state. She said those decisions can’t be viewed from an isolated perspective and that she’s had to also consider the health, mental health and livelihood of Iowans as she sees increases in substance abuse, food insecurity and unemployment.
“Iowans are meant to work, and we need to open back up, but we have to do it in a safe and responsible manner,” she said. “This isn’t political, and it shouldn’t be for anybody and I don’t believe it is. It’s about trying to do the right thing in an unprecedented time to really manage the health and well-being of Iowans.”
One of the counties to reopen, Wapello County in southern Iowa, has seen a spike in cases in recent days, going from 10 last week to about 100 as of Monday, said County Supervisor Chairman Jerry Parker. The county also reported its first death.
Parker said he’s not rushing to reopen the county courthouse for general business or other county buildings, and the supervisors last week voted to cancel the county fair that was scheduled to start June 17.
“I’m not going to jump whether the president or the governor says it’s open,” he said, adding that the public hasn’t complained because residents realize its something officials are doing to save lives.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Iowans are encouraged to go to TestIowa.com and complete the assessment. Test Iowa is an initiative designed to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Associated Press writer David Pitt contributed to this report.
