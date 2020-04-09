A Neola woman has tested positive for COVID-19, the 12th case in Pottawattamie County. And further north, Harrison County reported its 11th case.
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced the new positive test for the disease caused by coronavirus Wednesday afternoon. The woman is between 41 and 60 years old and is a resident of rural Neola. She was tested on April 5 and is currently self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation and is in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health. Matt Wyant with the department said in its investigation no exposure sites were found.
Of the county’s 12 cases, one is hospitalized, three have recovered and the rest remain in self-isolation, according to Wyant.
The Harrison County patient is a Missouri Valley woman between the ages of 18 and 40. Harrison County Home and Health said the transmission is not travel related. The woman began experiencing respiratory distress on April 4 and was tested that day.
Of Harrison County’s 11 cases, one is hospitalized, one is in self-isolation and nine recovered.
“Although our local numbers have stabilized, now is not the time to relax our collective preventative actions,” Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brad Brake said. “Our care centers, hospitals, pharmacies and EMS responders are depending on all residents to continue efforts to flatten the curve of this disease.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health considers a patient “recovered” when the man or woman has had no fever for three days and is at least seven days out from when symptoms first appeared.
The department said Wednesday it has been notified of 97 additional COVID-19 cases. Combined with the new Pottawattamie County case — announced after the state public health department released numbers — there are at least 1,146 cases in Iowa.
The state saw its 27th death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, an adult 81 or older from Linn County, the state said. During a livestreamed press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 431 people have recovered, meaning 38% of the state’s cases have recovered.
The data also shows increased hospitalization in recent days with 122 people now in hospitals, up 17 percent from the day before.
Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said the increase is due to changes in how the state gathers the information. She said Iowa’s hospitalization rate of 10% is lower than national trends of 15% to 20%.
There have been an additional 1,151 negative tests for a total of 12,821 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, the department said.
Reynolds said the state expects the virus to peak in Iowa in late April.
“We are always preparing for the worst,” Reynolds said. “We haven’t peaked yet.”
Reynolds said 14,000 small businesses have applied to the state for relief grants totaling $148 million. The first round of checks are going out to 500 businesses, with grants range from $5,000 to $25,000.
Reynolds has increased the state assistance program from the initial $4 million allocation to $24 million. She said the program was put in place to help businesses over the short term until funding from the federal government begins flowing. She said she expects Iowa to get a $1.25 billion block grant from the federal government.
Reynolds proclaims ‘Day of Prayer’ in Iowa
Also on Wednesday, Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring today as a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa, urging Iowans to “unite in prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 59th Annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast is being held entirely online this year.
More information is available iowaprayerbreakfast.com.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
The Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
