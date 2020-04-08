A Neola woman has tested positive for COVID-19, the 12th case in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced the positive test for the disease caused by coronavirus Wednesday afternoon. The woman is between 41 and 60 years old and resident of a rural Neola. She was tested on April 5 and is currently self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation and is in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health. Matt Wyant with the department said in its investigation no exposure sites were found.
The department reiterated:
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay home as much as possible. Only leave home for essential reasons. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. Isolate if you are sick.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms, (fever, cough, shortness of breath) contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
