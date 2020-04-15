A Council Bluffs man has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Pottawattamie County to 14.
The Council Bluffs resident is between 41 and 60 years old who was tested on April 6 and is currently self-isolating at home, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The man does not have pre-existing medical conditions, has not traveled out of state and did not have contact with an existing case. Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation and is in touch with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Of the county’s 14 cases, 10 people have recovered. The county reported its first death on Monday, a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old. The woman had been in an intensive care unit since April 7.
Citing healthdata.org, Pottawattamie County Public Health said COVID-19 is projected to peak in Iowa around May 5.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. There were also an additional six deaths, including the Pottawattamie County death reported locally on Monday.
The majority of the new positive cases — 86 — come from a Tyson meatpacking plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County in southeast Iowa. A total of 166 employees have tested positive at the plant.
Combining the state total announced Tuesday and the new Pottawattamie County case, there have been at least 1,900 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 17,467 negative tests and 790 people have recovered from the disease.
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Iowa increased by 14% from Monday, to 163, and deaths grew by six to 49.
The latest data suggests some communities have been hit harder than others. While Latinos and Hispanics make up only 6% of the state’s population, they account for 16.4% of confirmed cases. African Americans, who make up about 4% of the population, account for 8.7% of Iowa’s cases.
Tyson last week temporarily suspended production at the plant after acknowledging that more than two dozen of its 1,400 workers had the virus. The company said Monday that the temporary closure would continue this week.
Reynolds said the state made more tests available to Tyson employees as part of a plan to understand the scope of the outbreak and get the plant reopened. The governor praised Tyson’s handling of the situation and said the company, not the state, would decide when it’s safe to resume production.
“They have really been very proactive in making sure what when they stand the plant back up, they are doing everything they can not just to protect the employees but to continue a really critical part of our food supply chain,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said state officials were assisting other companies with reported cases. The Iowa Premium beef plant in Tama closed this week after several of its 850 employees tested positive.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also confirmed three additional outbreaks at long-term care facilities, one in northeast Iowa and two in the Des Moines area.
The Iowa Department of Public Health defines an outbreak in a long-term care facility as one in which three residents test positive for COVID-19.
The state’s largest outbreak remains at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, where 102 residents and staff have tested positive. Seventeen residents had died as of Monday, Meador said.
Emergency meals available to area seniors
Connections Area Agency offers frozen and shelf-stable meals that will be delivered to area seniors’ door. The meals can be ordered in increments of five and delivered on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, the organization said in a release. Care packs that include toilet paper, paper towels and other non perishable food items are also available.
The agency said it’s dedicated to keeping the senior population safe amid COVID-19. If you are or know of a senior in need of meals, call 800-432-9209.
The agency said it is taking precautions against the disease, with all items prepared and delivered by individuals using face masks and gloves practicing social distancing by staying at least 6-feet away.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
From Pottawattamie County Public Health:
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home as much as possible. Only leave home for essential reasons. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. Isolate if you are sick.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Ryan J. Foley with The Associated Press contributed to this report.
