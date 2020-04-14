A Council Bluffs man has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Pottawattamie County to 14.
The Council Bluffs resident is between 41 and 60 years old who was tested on April 6 and is currently self-isolating at home, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The man does not have pre-existing medical conditions, has not traveled out of state and did not have contact with an existing case. Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation and is in touch with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Of the county's 14 cases, 10 people have recovered. The county reported its first death on Monday, a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old. The woman had been in an intensive care unit since April 7.
Citing healthdata.org, Pottawattamie County Public Health said COVID-19 is projected to peak in Iowa around May 5.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. There were also an additional six deaths, including the Pottawattamie County death reported locally on Monday.
The majority of the new positive cases -- 86 -- come from a Tyson meatpacking plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County in southeast Iowa. Combining the state total announced Tuesday and the new Pottawattamie County case, there have been at least 1,900 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 163 hospitalized patients. There have been 17,467 negative tests and 790 people have recovered from the disease.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also confirmed three additional outbreaks at long-term care facilities, one in northeast Iowa and two in the Des Moines area.
Pottawattamie County Public Health again emphasized the importance of continued social distancing, hand washing and disinfecting surfaces.
Additionally advice from the county:
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home as much as possible. Only leave home for essential reasons. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. Isolate if you are sick.
The county noted that for those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline, 844-673-4469, connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand as well as several resources to address and improve mental wellness.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
