Four Council Bluffs residents are the latest to test positive for COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County. Two are hospitalized.
The four cases are three men and one woman, all between 41 and 80 years old, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The department said all four had pre-existing health conditions and had not had contact with an existing COVID-19 case. Two of the four have been hospitalized since being tested and the other two are in self-isolation at home. They were tested between April 12 and April 14.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation and is in touch with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Four is the highest single-day total Pottawattamie County has announced since the pandemic began. Of the county’s 18 cases, 11 have recovered. The county has had one death from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. There have been 376 tests conducted in the county, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The county’s new cases pushes Iowa official total closer to 2,000. On Wednesday, the state announced 96 additional cases, which combined with the Pottawattamie County announcement means there are at least 1,999 positive cases in the state, of which 908 have recovered.
There were four additional deaths, for a total of 53 in Iowa.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are 171 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 20 patients admitted in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s new COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. Of those hospitalized, 78 are in an intensive care unit and 43 are on ventilators.
The region has a total of 7,930 inpatient beds, with 533 intensive care unit beds available. There are 718 ventilators available in the region.
From the state website: In southwest Iowa, there are 12 cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County, with 11 recoveries; in Shelby County there have been seven cases and seven recoveries; in Mills County, one of two residents have recovered; Cass County and Montgomery County have one case apiece; Page County has had three cases and three recoveries; both Crawford and Monona Counties have had six cases, with five recoveries. Crawford County has had one death from COVID-19.
The region is currently at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said a 10 in any region could trigger a shelter-in-place order.
Of the state-listed positive cases, the disease has affected women and men almost equally — 51.5% and 48.1%, respectively. COVID-19 has affected middle-age adults between the age of 41 and 60 the most at 38.5%, followed by adults age 18 to 40 (32.23%), older adults age 61 to 80 (22.31%) and elderly adults 81 or older (5.61%). Children age 0 to 17 make up 1.35% of cases.
The website also includes demographic information and the state’s epidemiological curve.
Pottawattamie County Public Health noted that according to HealthData.org, COVID-19 is projected to peek in Iowa around May 5. The department again emphasized the importance of continued social distancing, hand washing, and disinfecting surfaces.
Additionally:
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home as much as possible. Only leave home for essential reasons. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. Isolate if you are sick.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
UNMC dean to discuss virus at virtual Science Café
Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health, will discuss coronavirus and COVID-19 at 10 a.m. on April 21 on Facebook Live as part of the Omaha Science Café series.
Khan’s professional career has focused on health security, global health and emerging infectious diseases, according to a release from UNMCA. He completed a 23-year career as a senior director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which he joined as a disease detective, and where he led and responded to numerous high-profile domestic and international public health emergencies. Khan also is a former assistant surgeon general with the U.S. Public Health Service.
Khan was one of the main architects of the CDC’s national health security program and continues this work at UNMC, which has been nationally designated to prepare the American health care system to respond to outbreaks of high-hazard pathogens, the release said. He also continues to actively support global outbreak responses, such as the response for the West Africa Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone and the Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh as a member of World Health Organization Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network.
As dean of the UNMC College of Public Health, his focus is on health system and community-based health transformations, the release said.
Khan received his medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn and has a Master of Public Health from Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health. He completed his pediatrics and internal medicine training at the University of Michigan. He has authored numerous papers and publications and has consulted extensively for multiple U.S. organizations, ministries of health, and the World Health Organization, where he serves on the steering committee for GOARN.
Khan is the author of “The Next Pandemic: On the Front Lines Against Humankind’s Gravest Dangers.”
To watch go to facebook.com/ScienceCafeNE. For more information about Science Cafes, go to unmc.edu/sciencecafe.
Veridian announces $125,000 in donations to community pandemic response efforts, including $7,000 locally
Veridian Credit Union announced it is donating $125,000 toward pandemic response efforts across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Donations will be distributed to existing community partners helping to address some of the most urgent and basic needs, with a focus on food insecurity, small business relief and individual grants, the credit union said in a release.
Seven community food pantries will receive a total of $50,000 from Veridian, including Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, Independence Area Food Pantry in Independence, Community Kitchen Cupboard in Oelwein, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program in Cedar Rapids, CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City and Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. The credit union is giving Food Bank of the Heartland $7,000.
That donation is expected to supply an estimated 200,000 meals across Iowa and eastern Nebraska, Veridian said. Additionally, $50,000 will go to the Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund to help fund one-time, $500 grants to Iowa’s eligible credit union members.
The Iowa Small Business Relief Fund will receive $25,000 to help small businesses who were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and not recipients of federal or state relief funds.
Veridian is also deferring loan payments, waiving fees and more for members experiencing a loss of income as a result of the pandemic. Impacted members are encouraged to reach out at veridiancu.org/help for an individual review of their options.
NAMI Iowa to postpone Beautiful Minds fundraiser
The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Iowa has postponed its spring Beautiful Minds fundraiser, which was scheduled for May 15. In a release, the organization said the event will be rescheduled once health advisories indicate that it is safe to proceed with group gatherings.
Beautiful Minds creates a nexus between mental health and the arts by featuring local actors portraying famous thinkers from history who had mental illnesses, such as Ernest Hemingway, Judy Garland, and Lady Gaga, the release said. The actors interact with guests as their characters at small dinners hosted in homes across the metro.
Rather than trying to find a new singular date for all the dinner parties, we will be shifting to a model that will provide more flexibility overall, the organization said. Dinner hosts will have the option to either reschedule their dinner party to a new date or to convert their dinner party to a virtual format.
Proceeds of Beautiful Minds are used to train volunteer program leaders for organization programs statewide that help people with serious mental illness and their family members to live in recovery and wellness.
“We want to thank all our dinner hosts, sponsors, and actors for all their support and flexibility as we adapt with this ongoing situation,” said Peggy Huppert, NAMI Iowa’s executive director. “We look forward to holding Beautiful Minds later this year.”
Secretary of State unveils searchable database of remote notaries in Iowa
Secretary of State Paul Pate announced a searchable database Monday that allows Iowans to locate people available to do remote notarizations. The new feature allows searchers to find remote-authorized notaries by city, zip code and other means. The database is available at https://bit.ly/2wGTKHQ
“It’s vital that Iowans are able to continue to conduct important business transactions while maintaining social distancing. This database will make that easier and quicker,” Pate said in a release.
The in-person requirement for notarizing documents is temporarily waived for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, Reynolds declared earlier last month. The requirements are subject to guidance from Pate.
Approximately 265 applications to become remote notaries have been approved by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. An online application is available at bit.ly/3ck6X8x.
