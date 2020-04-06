There is a ninth positive case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, while a third previous patient that tested positive for the disease has recovered.
The new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, is a Council Bluffs woman between 41 and 60 years old that had contact with a known positive case, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The woman has pre-existing medical conditions, the department said. She was tested on April 1 and had been self-quarantining until Sunday, when she was admitted to Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
There are no known exposure locations, Pottawattamie County Public Health said, and the department continues to conduct contact tracing investigations and is in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health. Department head Matt Wyant has said with each positive case that if potential exposure locations are found, the public will be notified.
Three of the nine COVID-19 patients in the county have recovered, the department said. Five remain in self-isolation at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health describes each new positive as a "presumptive positive." The department reiterated what officials have said about the terminology in the past:
"To clarify, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public or private laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For public health purposes, a presumptive positive result using the CDC test is treated as a positive."
Public Health again stressed the importance of staying home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday issued another emergency declaration order which closed all city playgrounds and skate parks; all county playgrounds and campgrounds; and state playgrounds and campgrounds.
"The county has evidence of community spread and staying home and social distancing is the best defense. Gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited. Leave home for essential items only. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. Isolate if you are sick."
