There is a seventh positive case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County. And Mills County has announced its first case.
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced the presumptive positive case on Friday afternoon, bringing the county total to seven, including six in Council Bluffs. The new case is a Council Bluffs man between 41 and 60 years old who has a pre-existing medical condition and had not recently traveled.
Public Health said the man did not have an identifiable contact with an existing case. The man is in self-isolation at home.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said the department is still working determine an exposure point, but Public Health believes it to be the county’s second case of community spread.
Pottawattamie County Public Health officials said the department is in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health and is considering the case to be of no risk to the public.
“It’s a low risk due to the mitigation factors (the person) took from the moment they started feeling sick,” Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said. “People are out there adhering to the advice. If you’re sick, stay home. That helps us limit our exposure points.”
If an exposure point is located, officials will issue guidance, Wyant said.
The Mills County case is a man between the ages of 41 and 60 years old who is in self-isolation, according to Mills County Public Health. The department said it is conducting contact tracing to identify close contacts who should monitor their health symptoms and self-isolate. The county did not release what town the man lives in.
“There is no additional general public guidance that would result from providing more information about the specific case. All residents are urged to stay home as much as possible, stay away from groups of people and maintain a 6-foot distance from other individuals,” county officials said in a release. “This is needed by everyone, regardless of a confirmed case, because we know there is community spread of COVID-19 throughout the country and Iowa.”
County Public Information Officer Nick Johnson said Mills County officials were notified of the test on Friday and an investigation continues.
“If and when we have additional information that we can share, we’ll get that out there,” Johnson said.
Public health departments recommend people stay home as often as possible to avoid being exposed, and to avoid exposing others, to the virus.
“Avoid groups of people. Do not visit big box stores unless they are necessary trips. If you must leave home, use social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Now is also an important time to practice excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day,” county officials said.
Of Pottawattamie County’s five active cases, all remain at home in self-isolation, Wyant said.
Wyant said the county is no longer releasing the number of residents tested for COVID-19 because the numbers weren’t fully capturing the total tested.
“There was more testing going on in the county than was being reported to us,” Wyant said, noting the county received test results from two-to-three labs when there are many more doing tests.
Wyant pointed to state numbers. The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 85 additional positive cases of COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday, for a total of 699 positive cases. That does not include the new Pottawattamie County case or the Mills County case, both of which were announced after the state released their latest numbers.
There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, the department said.
At his daily press briefing on Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending all Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask.
“This is voluntary. I don’t think I am going to be doing it,” Trump said at the televised briefing.
The guidelines are not for medical-grade masks, like N95 masks used by health care providers.
Boys & Girls Club of Midlands provides dinners for children
Since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that school closures will continue until April 30, organizations continue to step up for children to have proper meals.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands announced early Friday they will start providing meals for children as well.
Meals can be picked up from 5 to 6:15 p.m., or until the prepackaged dinners run out, Monday through Friday. Food will include a sandwich, chips, fruit and cookies.
University of Nebraska Medical Center launches COVID-19 screening app
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app.
The center worked with Apple with assistance from students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha “to fast-track development, repeatedly test and now distribute the app,” which can be downloaded on the App Store, UNMC said in a release.
The app, 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps specific to their needs, the release said.
The steps range from continued monitoring of symptoms, contacting one’s health care clinic or public health department to determine whether testing is needed, or going to the nearest emergency facility and/or calling 911.
The app also helps the user, if they wish, to share their COVID current risk profile with their health care professionals, employers, families and others.
“This will hopefully be lifesaving,” UNMC and UNO Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold said in the release. “The screening app is an important contribution to help our Nebraska communities and beyond navigate important symptoms of the coronavirus. 1-Check COVID will help reassure the worried well, assist public safety teams responding to concerns and guide individuals who may have symptoms but are unsure what to do or how to share their concerns with others.”
Although not a diagnostic tool, 1-Check COVID will provide appropriate advice based on the user’s symptoms, recent travel, geographic region (based on the zip code) and medical history, according to UNMC.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Always cover your cough and sneezes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched ob
- jects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
And the Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
