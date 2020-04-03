There is a seventh positive case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced the presumptive positive case on Friday afternoon, bringing the county total to seven, including six in Council Bluffs. The new case is a Council Bluffs man between 41 and 60 years old who has a pre-existing medical condition and had not recently traveled.
Public Health said the man did not have an identifiable contact with an existing case.
"Because the case is not traceable, Public Health believes it to be the county’s second case of community spread," officials said in a release.
The man is in self-isolation at home.
Public Health recommends people stay home as often as possible to avoid being exposed, and to avoid exposing others, to the virus. Avoid groups of people. Do not visit big box stores unless they are necessary trips. If you must leave home, use social distancing and stay at least six feet away from others. Now is also an important time to practice excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day.
- This story is developing.
