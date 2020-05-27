Seven Pottawattamie County residents have died from COVID-19.
The latest are a Carter Lake man between 41 and 60 years old and a Council Bluffs man 81 or older, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. Both had pre-existing medical conditions.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said the department is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to correct coronavirus.iowa.gov, which he said incorrectly listed eight deaths in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.
The county reported four new cases of COVID_19 on Tuesday, three Council Bluffs residents and a Walnut resident. Two of the cases are 18 to 40 years old and two 41-60 years old, the department said. They were tested between May 21 and May 22.
On Monday, the department reported 16 new cases, which included 10 Council Bluffs residents, three Underwood residents, two Carter Lake residents and a Walnut resident. Of those cases, three are children 0 to 17 years old, five 18 to 40, five 41 to 60 and three 61 to 80. They were tested between May 16 and May 24.
Wyant said he’s still hopeful the county’s COVID-19 case count peak will hit around June 1, though increased testing, including the opening of a Council Bluffs TestIowa location on Friday, could result in a positive case increase beyond that date.
There have been 227 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the county, among 2,734 cases conducted — about 8.3% of those tested have come back positive, per the county’s numbers.
“That’s an important number to watch,” Wyant said of the percentage of positive cases, noting the county has been in the 7 to 10% range for weeks.
“That’s where we want to see a change,” he said of working to bring that number down.
Wyant noted the percentage as a key metric, along with the number of hospitalizations. There are currently three COVID-19 county residents hospitalized with the disease.
“Those are the important factors for us to watch,” Wyant said.
Of the positive cases in the county, 126 residents have recovered and 85 are at home in self-isolation. The county said 72 cases have been the result of community spread.
As additional businesses and venues open or are set to open in the state, Wyant noted the need for continued precaution by residents.
“If you’re going to be out, just make sure you take those proper precautions for yourself. Continue self-monitoring,” Wyant said, noting that “if you’re the least bit sick” don’t go to work or other public places.
The county continues to issue guidance that residents should “stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others.” Wyant noted continued hygiene is imperative as well.
“With the state reopening the way it is, we’re still stressing those factors,” Wyant said.
Reynolds to allow evictions, large events to resume
Additional reopening news came Tuesday, as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds moved to lift a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and allow gatherings of more than 10 people to resume.
Under an emergency proclamation, the governor declared that casinos, outdoor amphitheaters, amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades, race tracks, skating rinks and outdoor playgrounds can reopen June 1.
Iowa’s ban on social, community and recreational gatherings larger than 10 people will expire the same day. Events such as parades, festivals and conventions can resume if public health measures are implemented, including requiring participants to practice social distancing. Practices and competitions for youth sports such as baseball and softball will also be permitted.
There have been 17,690 positive tests in the state out of 135,274 tests, with 13.1% of tests coming back positive. Reynolds noted the rate was around 30% in April. There have been 9,403 recoveries in the state.
“As testing continues to increase, the number of Iowans testing positive continues to trend down,” Reynolds said during her daily press conference on Tuesday.
The continued reopening comes as COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have increased to 471, including a one-day record of 26 announced on Saturday. Iowa’s number of cases has increased to 17,690, the 12th highest per capita among states, tracking data provided by The Associated Press shows.
The state on Tuesday confirmed two new workplace outbreaks, at Perdue Farms plants in Sioux Center and Sioux City.
On Thursday, bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries and social clubs can reopen statewide.
“For our state, recovery means striking a balance between getting life and business back to normal while continuing to manage the virus activity,” Reynolds said Tuesday. “Our recovery is contingent upon our ability to protect both the lives and livelihoods of Iowans. We can’t prioritize one over the other.”
Advocates for low-income residents have warned that scores of people who have lost income during the pandemic could face eviction or foreclosure when the moratorium for nonpayment expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The American Civil Liberties Union and several other groups had asked the governor to extend the moratorium, which she first imposed March 19.
Some landlords, however, had reported that they were struggling financially as renters stopped paying amid skyrocketing levels of unemployment.
Reynolds said the moratorium was a temporary public health measure designed to keep people in their homes during the emergency and not intended to freeze people’s financial obligations indefinitely.
She said the Iowa Finance Authority would announce the details of a new federally funded program designed to prevent evictions and foreclosures. She said the program should open Friday for residents who “have experienced a documented loss of income due to COVID-19” and are unable to pay their rent or mortgage payments.
Details on eligibility and the types of assistance offered will be announced this week, she said. She promised that enough money would be set aside and available quickly enough to provide relief to those who need it.
“We are changing the parameters in which we are providing the assurance that people aren’t thrown out of their homes in these really difficult times,” she said.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Crawford County is at 485 cases out of 1,776 tests, with 27.3% of tests positive — down considerably from previous weeks. There have been two deaths in the county and 274 recoveries.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 227 cases, 126 recoveries, 2,734 tests, 8.3% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 16 cases, 12 recoveries, 1,143 tests, 1.4%
Harrison County — 19 cases, 17 recoveries, 393 tests, 4.8%
Cass County — 11 cases, one recovery, 341 tests, 3.2%
Shelby County — 31 cases, 24 recoveries, 282 tests, 11%
Montgomery County — six cases, five recoveries, 239 tests, 2.5%
Monona County — 24 cases, 13 recoveries, 329 tests, 7.3%
Crawford County — 485 cases, 274 recoveries, 1,776 tests, 27.3%
Page County — 10 cases, nine recoveries, 501 tests, 2%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 127 tests, 3.1%
— Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press contributed from Iowa City.
