Two Council Bluffs residents and an Oakland resident have contracted COVID-19, the latest cases in Pottawattamie County.
The county has 62 confirmed cases of the disease caused by coronavirus, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. Of those, there have been two deaths, 26 have recovered, 33 are isolating at home and one is hospitalized.
The three new cases were tested for COVID-19 between April 29 and May 2, the department said. One individual is 18-40 years old and two are 41-60 years old. One of the individuals has pre-existing conditions. Two of the new cases had contact with an existing COVID-19 case and one is the result of community spread. All three individuals are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COIVD-19 case.
"A part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public. If there is not a risk to the general public, Public Health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, Public Health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take," county officials said in a release.
The county encouraged residents to go to www.testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
