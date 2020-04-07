Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Tuesday afternoon an additional two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 11. Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has topped 1,000.
The 10th Pottawattamie County case is a Minden man between 41 and 60 years old who had contact with an existing case and had traveled out-of-state within 14 days of the onset of symptoms, according to the the department. The man does not have pre-existing medical conditions. He was tested on March 28 and has been self-quarantining since that day.
Pottawattamie County’s eleventh case is a Council Bluffs man between 41 and 60 years old who had contact with an existing case and has pre-existing medical conditions, the county said. He was tested on March 30 and has been self-quarantining since that day.
Both are at home in self-isolation.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said there are no known exposure locations. The department said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations and is in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health. If exposure locations are found, they will be announced.
Of the county's 11 confirmed cases, three patients have recovered. One patient remains hospitalized.
Pottawattamie County Public Health describes each new positive as a "presumptive positive." The department reiterated what officials have said about the terminology in the past:
"To clarify, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public or private laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For public health purposes, a presumptive positive result using the CDC test is treated as a positive."
During a livestreamed press conference on Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 102 new positive cases, a single-day record increase. The state's announced total did not include the new Pottawattamie County case, which was announced after the state released new numbers, puts the number of positive cases in Iowa at at least 1,049.
The disease caused by the new coronavirus has reached 78 counties across the state. In southwest Iowa, there are 10 cases in Harrison County, six apiece in Shelby and Monona Counties, five in Crawford County, three in Page County and one apiece in Mills and Montgomery Counties. There have been no confirmed cases announced in Fremont and Cass Counties.
Reynolds announced an additional death, an elderly adult 81 years old or older from Benton County. Twenty-six Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 104 were hospitalized because of the disease as of Tuesday night, Reynolds said.
Reynolds said that 11% of the positive cases in the state are staff and residents at long-term care facilities, while 46% of deaths have been long-term care facility residents.
There have been 11,670 negative tests in the state, which includes testing at the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The majority of the cases statewide are in eastern Iowa, with the most cases in the most populous counties: 186 cases in Linn County, 134 in Johnson County and 127 in Polk County.
According to statistics on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s novel coronavirus website as of Tuesday afternoon:
The hardest hit age population so far is 41 to 60 years old, with 387 cases, followed by 61 to 80 at 274 cases. Of the state’s cases, 646 patients have not been hospitalized, while 89 are in recovery.
The disease has hit women and women almost equally, with 555 and 493 cases, respectively.
Of the deaths, the department said 12 apiece were in the 61 to 80 and 81 and older age groups, with two in the 41 to 60 age group.
Additionally, the Iowa National Guard is setting up Regional Medical Coordination Centers across the state to support the pandemic response. Region Four covers southwest Iowa and a center will be set up at the National Guard armory in Council Bluffs.
Reynolds defends outbreak tool attacked as arbitrary
On Tuesday, Reynolds defended her use of a tool to help guide the state's response to the outbreak that critics have called arbitrary and unscientific.
The matrix developed by the Iowa Department of Public Health looks at four data points in six regions of the state. If any one region hits 10 on a 12-point scale, the matrix calls for the potential implementation of a shelter-in-place order, a step Reynolds has resisted.
Critics, including a top infectious disease researcher and other medical experts, argue that the data points are backward-looking rather than preventive because they trigger stricter interventions only after more people are infected and hospitalized.
The data points include the number of nursing homes with at least three residents who have tested positive, the percentage of cases requiring hospitalization, and the rate of cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.
Critics say the point system seems arbitrarily devised and that it makes little sense to divide the state into six regions when the virus spreads easily and many people live and work in different zones. Making matters more confusing, the state has not released all of the underlying statistics that the points are based on, calling them confidential.
On Tuesday, Reynolds released some data on the state's two hot zones for the virus: the northeast Iowa region that includes Cedar Rapids and the southeast region that includes Iowa City.
The two cities are 25 miles apart and make up an area known locally as the “corridor." They are in different regions under the state’s tool, which is based on patterns of hospital use. Mayors and supervisors in both regions asked the governor to impose a shelter-in-place order.
The Cedar Rapids region has 50 patients hospitalized, including 27 in intensive care and 17 on ventilators, and included the only new death reported in the state Tuesday. By contrast, the Iowa City region had 20 patients hospitalized and three on ventilators.
Nonetheless, the Iowa City region had nine points on the tool Tuesday while Cedar Rapids had eight, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear why because the scoring wasn't released.
Reynolds, a Republican, also did not say what steps she would order when a region hits 10 points, saying: “We are working on what that looks like.” She has argued that the school and business closures she has already ordered are the equivalent of a shelter-in-place order.
Reynolds said the tool was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and developed by the state epidemiologist with input from other experts.
“I believe this data. I believe in this strategy, I believe it’s the right way to move forward,” Reynolds said.
The governor said the tool showed that both regions have adequate numbers of hospital beds and ventilators available for patients.
State Auditor Rob Sand said in a video posted online Tuesday that the governor hasn’t responded to his request for information about data underlying the tool’s use.
“Relying on bad data or wrong data can be dangerous,” Sand, a Democrat, said. “This tool is being used to guide life and death decisions. Life and death decisions deserve answers, good ones. Instead, you the public have no answers to these questions.”
Campgrounds, playgrounds closed statewide
With an extension and expansion of a state disaster proclamation on Monday by Reynolds, campgrounds and playgrounds at parks in the state are closed through at least April 30.
Parks and playgrounds at city, county and state parks are closed. This includes skate parks in Council Bluffs, the city said. Camping is closed at county parks: Botna Bend in Hancock, Arrowhead in Neola and Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek.
Parks remain open for day use at this time, with limited resources available, including no bathroom access. Visitor centers are also closed.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminded park visitors to:
• Keep 6 feet distances between you and other park visitors.
• Avoid popular areas where people may congregate such as scenic overlooks, buildings, busy trails, etc.
• Bring your own hand sanitizer and soap, and use frequently.
• Stay home if you have been sick in the last two weeks. Cover coughs and sneezes.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office.
Public health officials recommend:
Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
Self-monitor for symptoms.
Call your physician if symptoms appear.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
And the Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app. The app, 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps specific to their needs, the release said.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Associated Press writers David Pitt and Ryan J. Foley contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.