Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Tuesday afternoon an additional two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 11.
The tenth case is a Minden man between 41 and 60 years old who had contact with an existing case and had traveled out-of-state within 14 days of the onset of symptoms, according to the the department. The man does not have pre-existing medical conditions. He was tested on March 28 and has been self-quarantining since that day.
Pottawattamie County’s eleventh case is a Council Bluffs man between 41 and 60 years old who had contact with an existing case and has pre-existing medical conditions, the county said. He was tested on March 30 and has been self-quarantining since that day.
Both are at home in self-isolation.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said there are no known exposure locations. The department said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations and is in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health. If exposure locations are found, they will be announced.
Of the county's 11 confirmed cases, three patients have recovered. One patient remains hospitalized.
Pottawattamie County Public Health describes each new positive as a "presumptive positive." The department reiterated what officials have said about the terminology in the past:
"To clarify, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public or private laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For public health purposes, a presumptive positive result using the CDC test is treated as a positive."
The county again encouraged residents to protect themselves from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, by staying home as much as possible and only leaving for essential reasons:
"Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. Isolate if you are sick."
