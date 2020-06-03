Supervisors on Tuesday approved the policy that will be followed when allowing the public to enter the Pottawattamie County Courthouse when it reopens on Monday.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic is declared ended, the public will be required to enter the Courthouse through the east doors adjacent to the parking lot. Only county employees will be allowed to enter through the west door adjacent to Sixth Street.
Temperatures will be checked at both the public and employee entrance, and anyone whose temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter the building.
Members of the public attempting to enter the building whose temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher will be given a notice stating those with elevated temperatures are not allowed to enter.
The notice will also indicate the conditions that must be met before the individual will be allowed to enter the building at a later date.
Human Resources Director Jana Lemrick said that while Health Department interns will check the temperatures of all individuals entering the building, the county will not record and document temperatures.
Members of the public will also be asked two health-related questions in addition to having their temperature checked.
The first of those questions will ask: Have you come in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who has a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis within the last 14 days?
The second question will ask people: Do you have any of the following: A fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, a sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell.
Face masks are optional inside the building.
The Passport Office, located in the Recorder’s Office on the second floor of the courthouse, will remain closed until further notice.
Lemrick said that while the courthouse will open for business by the general public next Monday, most of the county’s office holders continue to encourage residents who are able to do so to do as much as possible online or by telephone.
