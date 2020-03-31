Pottawattamie County Conservation has closed playground facilities at county parks.
The conservation department said after working with Pottawattamie County Public Health, the decision to close playgrounds was made. Trails and campgrounds at Botna Bend Park in Hancock, Arrowhead Park in Neola and Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek remain open for public use.
"Be prepared for limited or no access to restrooms when visiting your county parks," department officials said in a release. "We remind our park users to please follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines by maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you & others, limit your groups to 10 or fewer individuals, use hand sanitizer and clean your hands often, pack out your trash and all pet waste, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching your face."
Anyone exhibiting symptoms should stay home.
Playgrounds will be closed through mid-April, with the department announcing additional closures or closure extensions as information becomes available.
Go to pottcoconservation.com or go to individual parks' Facebook pages for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.