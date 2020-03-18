The Pottawattamie County Courthouse is now closed because of COVID-19 concerns.
The county made the decision on Monday, closing public access to the building at 4:30 p.m. County offices — including auditor, assessor, attorney, recorder, treasurer — are closed to the public. The majority of services offered by the departments are available online at pottcounty-ia.gov, while some appointments can be made on a case-by-case basis over the phone.
For services:
- Recorder’s Office: passport services are suspended indefinitely. Real estate documents and records can be filed electronically or by mail. Call 712-328-5612 for assistance on recreational vehicle registration and vital records.
- Assessor’s Office: Applications for tax credits can be downloaded from the Iowa Department of Revenue website. The homestead tax credit, military exemption and other exemptions can be mailed to P.O. Box 1076, Council Bluffs, IA 51502 or emailed to assessor@pottco.org. Call 712-328-5617 for more information.
- Treasurer’s Office: Services can be taken care of online or by mail. Gov. Kim Reynolds emergency proclamation suspends regulatory provisions on expiration dates for vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates. The proclamation also suspends the requirement that a person to apply for registration of newly-purchased vehicle within 30 days and the requirement that a person has new plates within 45 days after the purchase. Call 712-328-5627 for information.
- Auditor’s Office: Candidates that need to file for elections can call ahead and a staff member will meet them at the door. Call 712-328-5700 for more information.
“If there is business to be conducted, there are means to conduct that business,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Justin Schultz told the Nonpareil after the board’s Tuesday meeting. “But we need to minimize exposure to this virus.”
Procedures will be put in place to allow people to attend court proceedings, Schultz said. The Fourth Judicial District and Iowa Judicial Branch are working on plans to keep some court services up and running during the pandemic, Fourth Judicial District Court Administrator Robert Gast told the board during a discussion among department heads regarding COVID-19 plans and contingencies.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Brown, who oversees court security, said video conferencing is being used for initial appearances.
“They’re entitled to see a judge within 24 hours. We can still cover that,” with the courthouse closed, Brown said during the meeting.
The County Attorney’s Office had already closed its office to the public and is working on a plan for allowing support staff to work from home if needed. Attorneys already have the capability to work from home.
At the county jail, in-person visitation of inmates by family and friends has been barred during the crisis, but electronic options remain. Attorneys are still able to see their clients at the jail. Programming in the jail and sheriff’s office lobbies has been canceled until further notice.
Jail Administrator Tiffany Mass said the jail is open to members of the public still, as they’re hoping inmates will be bonded out.
“We’re wanting to reduce the population as much as we can,” she said.
Sheriff’s deputies are encouraged to conduct as much of their work by phone as possible. Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose said deputies answering calls for service are practicing social distancing when interacting with the public and staying outside — as opposed to entering a home to take a report, for instance — while doing field work when unable to do the work over the phone.
Mark Shoemaker with Pottawattamie County Conservation said events at parks have been canceled, as have all shelter and cabin rentals for the next month and a half, at least, with renters receiving refunds. Public buildings at Hitchcock Nature Center are closed.
Shoemaker said the parks have been popular lately, especially Hitchcock, the past two weekends, but they’re, “out on the trails, they’re not in close proximity. We don’t have big groups congregating.”
“I’m hesitant to close the parks,” Shoemaker said. “People just want to get outside.”
The Planning and Zoning Department, housed at the courthouse annex, will conduct business as normal. Planning Director Matt Wyant said precautions are in place for COVID-19.
“We need to continue issuing permits. Construction would be greatly affected if halted inspections and permits,” he told the board.
Those departments and others told the board about plans to have staff work from home, where possible, along with other precautions — including social distancing and the like — in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
As for Board of Supervisors meetings, Schultz said the board will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and limit meetings to 10 people or less. With five board members — plus Auditor Mel Houser serving as meeting clerk during meetings — that leaves little room for an in-person audience.
Schultz said attendees with business before the board — department heads and others — would be cycled in as supervisors go through the agenda. The county will livestream the meetings, possibly on Youtube or Facebook Live.
“The hard part is the (public) interaction piece,” Schultz said. “If people have something they want to say, they’ll have to let us know and get it to us prior to the meeting.”
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said City Attorney Dick Wade and the information technology department are looking at ways to allow council members to hold remote meetings that would be accessible to the public.
Iowa Code allows for electronic meetings “for good cause” when holding a meeting accessible to the public is “impossible or impractical.” Conditions include ample notice of the change in meeting format and public access.
Walsh said the IT department is looking into a system that would allow for a teleconference meeting that would also allow the public to comment.
