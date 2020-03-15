An update from the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force, which met both Saturday and Sunday.
The task force said in a release it supports the decision of the school districts in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County that have chosen to close, starting Tuesday.
"While out of an abundance of caution, this decision aims to slow the spread of the virus," the task force said.
The task force noted that with the confirmation of community spread of coronavirus in Douglas County, Nebraska, including Omaha, the task force recommends increasing social distancing efforts.
"The goal is to prevent a huge spike in the number of people getting sick simultaneously in Pottawattamie County. By increasing social distancing efforts we aim to flatten the curve of infection," the task force said.
Pottawattamie County has had one person test positive for COVID-19, a woman between the ages of 41 to 60. A total of seven people -- four in Council Bluffs and three in Omaha -- are in self-quarantine in connection to the case.
County Planning Director Matt Wyant, who oversees public health, said there is no evidence community spread in Pottawattamie County.
"We want to be responsive to everyone’s concerns connected to Douglas County," Wyant said. "We realize we’re all the same metro area."
The task force said it is working to support businesses, schools and community organizations to implement recommended actions in ways that protect people at an increased risk of severe illness.
COVID-19 Hotlines:
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425).
CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit www.chihealth.com for information.
The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
