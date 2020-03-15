Justin Schultz, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, announced that a Council Bluffs woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to California. Listening are, from left, Planning Director Matt Wyant, who oversees the Pottawattamie Couinty Health Department; Pottawattamie Coiunty Treasurer Lea Voss; and Public Health Nurse Maria Sieck.