Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases today.
Seventeen of the individuals are from Council Bluffs, four are from Carter Lake and one is from Treynor. None of the cases are epidemiologically-linked. Three are 17 or younger, seven are 18 to 40 years old and nine are 61 to 80.
The county public health department is tracking 711 cases, including epi-linked cases, in Pottawattamie County. Coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 655 cases at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday out of 8,284 tests, for a positive rate of 7.9%.
The state does not track epi-linked cases. Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who have had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
Of the cases tracked by Pottawattamie County Public Health, 185 individuals are self-isolating at home, and seven are hospitalized, with one person being discharged from the hospital since the county's Wednesday report. To date, 482 individuals have recovered. Based on contact tracing investigations, Pottawattamie County Public Health said 196 cases are the result of community spread.
The highest amount of cases remain among the 18 to 40 age range, at 309. Next is 227 among those 41 to 60, 105 among 61 to 80, 55 among 17 or younger and 15 among 81 or older.
Six of the COVID-19 deaths in the county have been among residents 81 or older. Three were 61 to 80 years old, and one apiece were 41 to 60 and 18 to 40.
There have been 27,197 cases in Iowa out of 277,444 tests, for a positive rate of 9.8%. The state reported 507 new cases from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.
The state reported four additional deaths, for a total of 695. The state listed 175 new recoveries for a total of 17,017.
On Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extended an ongoing public health emergency proclamation that includes COVID-19 mitigation measures until July 25, which includes guidelines on social distancing in public places.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it "continues to urge residents to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are sick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill spread the virus."
A Test Iowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/ or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
A number of counties in southwest Iowa reported new cases.
Mills County Public Health reported one new case on Thursday, an individual between 18 and 40 years old.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Shelby County reported five new cases, Crawford County reported four new cases and Harrison, Page and Monona Counties reported two new cases.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 655 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 711, including epi-linked cases), 482 recoveries (per the county), 8,284 tests, 7.9% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 32 cases, 25 recoveries, 1,826 tests, 1.8%
Harrison County — 45 cases, 41 recoveries, 911 tests, 5.2%
Cass County — 16 cases, 16 recoveries, 708 tests, 2.3%
Shelby County — 93 cases, 52 recoveries, 847 tests, 11%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, seven recoveries, 717 tests, 1.4%, two deaths
Monona County — 66 cases, 23 recoveries, 706 tests, 9.3%
Crawford County — 648 cases, 382 recoveries, 2,719 tests, 23.8%, two deaths
Page County — 20 cases, 17 recoveries, 1,095 tests, 1.8%
Fremont County — six cases, two recoveries, 344 tests, 1.7%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were six patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with two in intensive care.
The region has 185 inpatient beds available, down more than 20 from earlier in the week, 23 intensive care beds available and 64 ventilators available. One hospitalized COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
