The Pottawattamie County Division of Public Health is preparing for increased coronavirus testing.
Planning Director Matt Wyant, who oversees the public health division, said the county is looking at locations to open drive-through testing sites, working with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Council Bluffs Police Department to determine traffic patterns and “the easiest and safest way to get people in and out.”
Amy McCoy with the Iowa Department of Public Health said the State Hygienic Laboratory is “working around-the-clock” to expand testing capabilities, as are hospitals and national labs and organizations. During a livestreamed press conference Friday aftenroon, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the State Hygenic Lab is running three shifts over 24 hours a day to expand testing capabilities. Currently the state can conduct 162 tests daily.
Officials at the press conference repeated the proactive steps to avoid coronavirus: washing hands often and thoroughly, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick and practicing social distancing.
“We do have a limited number of tests in Iowa, said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, noting tests include a test kit, swabs and reagents, a chemical solution used to isolate genetic material from the virus.
“We are working to expand testing capacity in our state, and we’re working on that every single day,” Reisetter said. “We do fully expect at some point in time for testing capacity to expand. At this particular point in time, because we do have a limited number of tests available, it’s important those tests are available for people who are hospitalized and for our essential workers” — health care workers and police, fire and emergency medical service staff.
“If you’re sick, stay home,” Reisetter said, noting that people should stay home until illness decreases, at least seven days from symptom onset, and then for three fever-free days.” These community mitigation strategies, they work.”
McCoy noted that “Testing doesn’t change the treatment for the vast majority of people, and increased testing puts a burden on health care personnel and supplies.
“Just because you test negative today, doesn’t mean you wouldn’t be exposed tomorrow,” she said. “Testing needs to be a tool that provides useful information toward treatment that can impact a person’s care. The vast majority of Iowans won’t need to be tested, should practice social distancing and stay home when ill.”
More than 60 people have been tested in Pottawattamie County, with more than half coming back negative, Wyant said. There is currently one confirmed case in the county, while Wyant said the county is awaiting results of the remaining tests.
Across the Missouri River, there have been 26 confirmed cases in Douglas County, Nebraska. The Douglas County Health Department announced three new cases on Friday and noted three possible exposure times and locations in Omaha:
- Nebraska Furniture Mart, 700 South 72nd Street, Sunday from from 2 to 5 p.m.
- Pearle Vision Center, 147th and West Maple Streets, Monday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- At Home store, 130th Street and West Center Road, Monday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Wyant noted that on Thursday the Iowa Department of Public Health changed its reporting requirement from positive tests only to positive and negative results, “which will give us a better idea of what’s going on.”
Iowa has 45 confirmed cases statewide as of Friday. There have been at least 642 negative tests in the state.
Council Bluffs Social Security office closed
The Council Bluffs Social Security office is closed because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Social Security Administration closed all local Social Security offices to the public for in-person service on Tuesday, according to the Council Bluffs office.
“This decision protects the population we serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions— and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the Social Security Administration said in a release.
Call the local office at 866-331-9094 for more information.
