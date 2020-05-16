Nine people from Council Bluffs and one from Carson are the latest Pottawattamie County residents to contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the 10 new cases on Saturday, which brings the county total to 159. Two of the new cases are children 18 or younger; two are 18 to 40 years old; four are 41 to 60 years old; and two are 61 to 80 years old.
The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, hadn't been updated with the newest cases as of Saturday afternoon, but showed that 42% of cases in the county are among residents 18 to 40 years old. That age range is followed by 41 to 60 (37%), 61 to 80 (14%), 80 or older (5%) and children (3%).
Of the county's 159 cases, two are hospitalized, 86 are self-isolating, 68 have recovered, one moved out of state and there have been two deaths. The county department said contact tracing investigations show 53 are the result of community spread.
There have been at least 1,947 tests conducted in the county, with about 8.2% coming back positive, a slight percentage increase over Friday.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health on Friday discussed the fact that sometimes overall test total reporting lags because the area is on the Nebraska boundary. Wyant said the department predicts the positive case count in the county will peak around June 1.
Mills County reported three new cases, bringing the number of confirmed positives in the county to 12. Five have recovered and 232 have been tested.
The new cases are all adults between 18 and 40 years old, according to Mills County Public Health.
Crawford County reported 12 additional cases, according to the state website. The county has 348 cases, 313 reported since May 1 -- with 740 tests conducted over that time. There have been 846 tests in the county, with 41.1% coming back positive.
Montgomery County reported one new case, according to the state website.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 149 cases, 1,919 tests, 55 recoveries, two deaths, 7.7% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 12 cases, 275 tests, five recoveries, 3.3%
Harrison County — 17 cases, 290 tests, 17 recoveries, 5.9%
Shelby County — 20 cases, 183 tests, 16 recoveries, 10.9%
Montgomery County — six cases, 191 tests, four recoveries, 3.1%
Page County — 10 cases, 418 tests, eight recoveries, 2.4%
Cass County — one case, 209 tests, one recovery, 0.5%
Monona County — 15 cases, 208 tests, 11 recoveries, 7.2%
Crawford County — 348 cases, 846 tests, 146 recoveries, one death, 41.1%
Fremont County — three cases, 92 tests, one recovery, 3.3%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are six patients hospitalized, up two from the previous day's reporting. One patient is in intensive care.
The region has 195 inpatient beds available, 31 intensive care beds available -- up six from Friday -- and 69 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Iowa rebuilds PPE stockpile after deals with unusual sources
Iowa has rebuilt its stockpile of personal protective equipment after a dire shortage that prompted the state to buy through unusual sources, including $7 million in contracts for gowns and goggles with a business known for making Republican campaign signs.
Iowa’s executive branch signed $45 million worth of emergency purchase orders for isolation gowns, masks, face shields, goggles and other equipment from mid-March through April, documents obtained by The Associated Press show.
The deals include 590,000 masks that were purchased directly from China and several with businesses that have never before supplied such materials.
In three contracts worth $7.2 million, the state agreed to purchase 1 million isolation gowns and 100,000 clear plastic goggles through Competitive Edge Inc., a Des Moines business that has never sold either. The company supplies promotional items like T-shirts, and has long been a go-to vendor for Republican campaigns buying yard and barn signs.
Owner David Greenspon, a former Republican appointee on the Iowa Finance Authority board, said state agencies reached out unsolicited asking for help securing supplies from China because he has long imported from there. Now Greenspon said he's overseeing manufacturing in three Chinese factories and the items will be delivered to Iowa over the next month.
“We were lucky enough to get some business. I am happy about that. I like to be busy,” he said. “It’s been a tough few months but we didn’t close through any of it. Maybe that was fortuitous. When somebody from the state called, we were here.”
Greenspon is charging the state $6.96 per gown and $2.59 for each pair of goggles. He said neither item will be medical grade.
The contracts didn’t have to go through the mandatory open bidding process. Gov. Kim Reynolds suspended those requirements for all goods and services needed to fight the coronavirus in a March 9 emergency proclamation.
The governor said Friday the state has started to receive orders that were placed in March, allowing its inventory to be rebuilt. “Our stockpile is in a good place right now,” Reynolds said.
Executive branch spokeswoman Tami Wiencek said Iowa has ordered 33.6 million items since February and received more than half of them. She said orders for 1 million other items were cancelled after the vendor could not fulfill them on the state's timeline.
A spreadsheet obtained by the AP shows Iowa’s inventory includes 8.8 million surgical masks, 664,000 face shields, 356,000 respirators, 1.3 million gloves, and 67,000 isolation gowns. But a shortage of goggles still exists.
These figures do not include millions of additional items the Iowa National Guard has delivered to all 99 counties. The situation has improved since the pandemic arrived in Iowa two months ago amid a national shortage of supplies, alarming health care officials.
On March 22, a top Iowa Department of Public Health official emailed University of Iowa experts asking whether used protective equipment could be disinfected by UV light or chemicals and reworn.
Ken Sharp, Iowa's director of acute disease prevention, emergency response and environmental health, also asked them to brainstorm “what ‘off the wall’ solutions may be viable” if traditional equipment was unavailable.
“I realize these sound like desperate questions, but we are planning in unusual times and need to give consideration to all potential options,” Sharp wrote in the email, obtained by the AP.
On April 10, his department declared a shortage of personal protective equipment and directed health care providers to use face masks for treating multiple patients, use washable gowns and shorten hospital stays to preserve respirators. Supplies that were beyond their expiration dates could also be used.
That order remains in effect. Some health care workers report having trouble finding adequate supplies despite the replenished state stockpile.
It’s unclear whether taxpayers are getting good value for their money. Contracts show the state has paid vastly different prices for similar products.
In March, the state purchased 400, 8 ounce bottles of hand sanitizer from an out-of-state vendor for $4.69 apiece. Then in April, the state signed a contract with an Iowa company to produce hand sanitizer for a fraction of that cost: $10 apiece per 128 ounce bottles.
The state has paid between $4.64 and $19.35 for each isolation gown. Goggles have ranged from $1.12 apiece to $2.85. And disposable face shields have varied from $1.25 apiece to $3.
The state purchased 590,000 face shields directly from a Chinese exporter for $938,000, or $1.59 per shield. That shipment was to be flown from China to an Ankeny food warehouse, a March 27 purchasing order shows.
The state is buying 100,000 disposable face shields for $3 apiece from Honeycorr Acquisition LLC, a Fairfield packing and distribution company that had never made them before. CEO Nate Weaton said the $3 price was fair, saying similar items have been marketed for $5 or $7.
“We wanted a cost-competitive and cost-conscientious product and to make sure we weren’t gouging,” he said. “We think that’s where we ended up.”
Douglas County Health department, Nebraska National Guard to offer drive-thru testing today in South Omaha
The Douglas County (Nebraska) Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard are teaming up to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic.
The clinic will take place Sunday at OneWorld Community Health Center's South Omaha location at 4910 S. 30th St.
Testing is available to people who are symptomatic or who work in packing plants. Individuals must provide their name and date of birth. Tests will be completed for free.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until staff runs out of testing kits.
On Saturday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 2,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 2,088 on Friday.
As of Friday night, local hospitals reported that 127 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Officials also reported that 490 medical surge beds were available. Of the 374 ventilators available, 132 were in use, including 45 for COVID-19 patients.
Health department officials said 390 residents have recovered from the illness.
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to coronavirus.iow.gov, pcema-ia.org, and/or cdc.gov for more information.
-- Omaha World-Herald writer Kelsey Stewart contributed from Omaha and Associated Press writer Ryan J. Foley contributed from Iowa City.
