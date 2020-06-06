Pottawattamie County reported a 10th resident has died after contracting COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Friday the death was a Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old.
“These people are not just statistics, they have family and friends that mourn their loss,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said during his “Minute with the Mayor” Facebook video on Friday while discussing COVID-19.
Walsh encouraged citizens to stay vigilant against COVID-19.
The county department also said an inmate at the Pottawattamie County Jail has tested positive for the disease.
The department has conducted a case investigation and a contact-tracing investigation. The inmate is currently in isolation.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is working with jail staff and Pottawattamie County Risk Management to ensure the virus mitigation procedures in place contain the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.
The county reported 21 additional cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Of the new COVID-19 cases in the County, one citizen is from Oakland and the other 21 are from Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County Public Health said. Six of the cases are epidemiologically-linked and the others were tested between May 31 and June 4. According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, 3,987 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 319 positive, with 8% of those tested coming back positive. Including epi-linked cases, PCPH reports a total of 363 COVID-19 cases.
The county has explained that epi-linked cases are individuals that have had confirmed close contact with a positive case and are exhibiting symptoms but have not been tested.
A total of 195 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County. Currently, five are hospitalized, down one from Thursday, and 145 individuals are self-isolating. Pottawattamie County Public Health said 96 COVID-19 cases in the county are the result of community spread.
“PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take,” the county said. “COVID-19 is spreading in our communities. Individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.”
A Test Iowa has opened in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center. Anyone wanting to get tested must first complete the health assessment at www.TestIowa.com. After completing the assessment, the individual will receive a time and date for their test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.