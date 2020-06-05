Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM CDT... AT 649 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR TREYNOR, OR 21 MILES EAST OF OMAHA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OAKLAND, TREYNOR, UNDERWOOD, CARSON, MINDEN, MCCLELLAND, OLD TOWN PARK AND ARROWHEAD PARK. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 14 AND 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&