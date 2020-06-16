A Council Bluffs woman has died from COVID-19, the 11th death related to the disease in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the death of the woman, who was 81 or older, on Monday. The department reported 45 new cases — 30 cases confirmed on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and four on Monday.
Of the newly reported cases, one individual each is from Carson, Carter Lake, and Crescent, and the rest are from Council Bluffs. Three of these individuals were epidemiologically-linked and the others were tested between June 1 and June 13.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
On Monday afternoon, coronavirus.iowa.gov reported 509 positive cases in Pottawattamie County out of 6,450 resident tested, for a positive rate of 7.9%. Including epi-linked cases, Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 568 cases.
As of Monday, 291 individuals have recovered, 237 are self-isolating and seven individuals are hospitalized. Pottawattamie County Public Health said based on contact tracing investigations, 150 cases are the result of community spread.
Of the Pottawattamie County Public Health-listed cases, 286 are men and 282 women. Young adults between 18 and 40 years old remains the demographic with the highest number of cases at 255, followed by 41 to 60 at 176 cases, 61 to 80 at 83 cases, 17 or younger at 41 cases and 81 or older at 13 cases.
Six of the COVID-19 deaths in the county have been among residents 81 or older. Three were 61 to 80 years old, and one apiece were 41 to 60 and 18 to 40.
From the county: A TestIowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Harrison County reported six new cases over the weekend, two men and two women between 18 and 40, a man between 61 and 60, and a boy 17 or younger. All are self-isolating at home.
“We continue to learn more about this virus every week,” Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brad Brake said in a release. “Until we have new medical developments, the two most important tools the community has are wearing a mask and social distancing. Wash your hands and social distance to protect yourself. Wear a mask to protect your friends and neighbors.”
Harrison County has 39 positive cases.
Mills County Public Health reported two additional cases to bring the county's total to 24.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Monona County reported four new cases over the weekend as its positive rate rose to 8.8%. Crawford County reported 11 new cases and Shelby County reported two new cases.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 509 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 568, including epi-linked cases), 291 recoveries (per the county), 6,450 tests, 7.9% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 24 cases, 21 recoveries, 1,596 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 39 cases, 25 recoveries, 736 tests, 5.3%
Cass County — 14 cases, 13 recoveries, 579 tests, 2.4%
Shelby County — 49 cases, 35 recoveries, 530 tests, 8.9%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 550 tests, 1.6%, two deaths
Monona County — 43 cases, 20 recoveries, 534 tests, 8.8%
Crawford County — 622 cases, 354 recoveries, 2,422 tests, 25.7%, two deaths
Page County — 16 cases, 11 recoveries, 907 tests, 1.8%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 275 tests, 1.5%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were nine patients hospitalized with five in intensive care, both remaining the same from the weekend.
The region has 182 inpatient beds available, down 10, 28 intensive care beds available, up two, and 66 ventilators available, down four. Two hospitalized COVID-19 patient are on a ventilator, same as over the weekend.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Go to TestIowa.com to take an assessment and schedule a test.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
