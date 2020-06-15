A Council Bluffs woman has died from COVID-19, the 11th death related to the disease in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the death of the woman, who was 81 or older, on Monday. The department reported 45 new cases — 30 cases confirmed on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and four on Monday.
Of the newly reported cases, one individual each is from Carson, Carter Lake, and Crescent, and the rest are from Council Bluffs. Three of these individuals were epidemiologically-linked and the others were tested between June 1 and June 13.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistance to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
On Monday afternoon, coronavirus.iowa.gov reported 509 positive cases in Pottawattamie County out of 6,450 resident tested, for a positive rate of 7.9%, a drop from the weekend. Including epi-linked cases, Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 568 cases.
As of Monday, 291 individuals have recovered, 237 are self-isolating and seven individuals are hospitalized. Pottawattamie County Public Health said based on contact tracing investigations, 150 cases are the result of community spread.
Of the Pottawattamie County Public Health-listed cases, 286 are men and 282 women. Young adults between 18 and 40 years old remains the demographic with the highest number of cases at 255, followed by 41 to 60 at 176 cases, 61 to 80 at 83 cases, 17 or younger at 41 cases and 81 or older at 13 cases.
Six of the COVID-19 deaths in the county have been among residents 81 or older. Three were 61 to 80 years old, and one apiece were 41 to 60 and 18 to 40.
From the county: A TestIowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.