Eleven Council Bluffs residents are among 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday by Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The other two are from Treynor and bring the total of cases handled by the county department to 589. The 13 individuals were tested between June 10 and June 15. Three of them are 17 or younger, two are 18 to 40 years old, six are 41 to 60 and two are 81 or older. None of the new cases are epidemiologically-linked, the department said.
On Wednesday afternoon, coronavirus.iowa.gov, the state’s COVID-19 website, listed 528 cases in Pottawattamie County out of 6,799 residents tested. The positive rate remained the same as Tuesday, 7.8%. One in 14 residents have been tested.
The state does not include epidemiologically-linked cases. Pottawattamie County Public Health defines epi-linked cases as individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive that are exhibiting symptoms of the disease. The department provides assistance for those individuals as they do individuals who’ve tested positive.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said of the county’s 589 cases, 329 individuals have recovered, 217 are self-isolating, and six individuals are hospitalized. There have been 11 COVID-19 deaths in the county. The department said contact tracing investigations show 154 cases are the result of community spread.
A TestIowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center. To get tested for COVID-19, you must complete the health assessment at www.TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/ or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Shelby County reported six new cases, while Monona and Crawford Counties reported one new case apiece.
Monona County reported six new cases. The county’s rate continues has continued to tick up for about a week. Harrison and Shelby Counties each have a new case.
Crawford County numbers remained the same from Monday, with 622 positive cases. Out of 2,429 tests in the county, 25.6% have come back positive.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 528 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 589, including epi-linked cases), 329 recoveries (per the county), 6,799 tests, 7.8% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 24 cases, 22 recoveries, 1,627 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 40 cases, 26 recoveries, 783 tests, 5.1%
Cass County — 14 cases, 14 recoveries, 605 tests, 2.3%
Shelby County — 56 cases, 38 recoveries, 604, 9.3%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 571 tests, 1.6%, two deaths
Monona County — 50 cases, 20 recoveries, 566 tests, 8.8%
Crawford County — 622 cases, 358 recoveries, 2,446 tests, 25.6%, two deaths
Page County — 17 cases, 15 recoveries, 957 tests, 1.8%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 288 tests, 1.4%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were nine patients hospitalized with five in intensive care, both remaining the same from Tuesday.
The region has 195 inpatient beds available, 21 intensive care beds available — down 10 from Tuesday — and 62 ventilators available. Two hospitalized COVID-19 patient are on a ventilator, same as Tuesday.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
