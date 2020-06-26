Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tracked by the county to 724.
The new cases include 12 Council Bluffs residents and a Crescent resident. Two are 17 or younger; six are between 18 and 40 years old; three are 41 to 60; and two are 61 to 80.
None of the new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel (new) coronavirus, are epidemiologically-linked. The individuals were tested between Monday and Wednesday, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 656 cases in Pottawattamie County out of 8,296 tests, for a 7.9% positive rate. The state does not track epidemiologically-linked cases.
Of the current cases, 186 individuals are self-isolating at home and seven are hospitalized, Pottawattamie County Public Health said. The department said 494 individuals have recovered. Based on contact tracing investigations, 202 cases are the result of community spread.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it "continues to urge residents to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are sick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill spread the virus."
A TestIowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, residents must complete a health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
Iowa coronavirus deaths exceed 700
Iowa surpassed 700 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday.
State health data shows the state with 27,594 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus, about 9.8% of those tested overall. Eight additional deaths that were reported in the last 24 hours put the state at 702 total known deaths since state officials began tracking the virus in March.
Counties showing significant increases in known positive cases in recent days include Story and Johnson, where local health officials have attributed the increase to young adults in college communities where increasingly active bar scenes have been reported. Both counties are posting a positive rate above 10%.
Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged Thursday that positive test results among young adults has been increasing, with 55% of positive cases statewide since June 1 occurring in adults aged 18 to 40. That’s a significant increase from April when positive tests in that age group were 41%.
That age range makes up the highest amount of cases in Pottawattamie County, at 315.
Governors in Florida and Texas reversed course and clamped down on bars again Friday as cases surged.
Reynolds said she monitors actions in other states but “ultimately we have to make decisions based on what we’re seeing in Iowa.”
Union Pacific Railroad Museum announces plans to reopen in July
The Union Pacific Railroad Museum said Friday it plans to reopen sometime in July.
"Once a firm reopening date is announced, you will be able to reserve your visit time here," the museum said, noting the facility will be open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Reservations must be made at least two hours in advance.
"Until this pandemic has passed or a vaccine is widely available, we will be making a few changes to keep our community safe," the museum said, noting there will be new signage to communicate changes and COVID-19 precautions.
To visit the Union Pacific Railroad Museum visitors will need to:
Make a reservation online at least two hours in advance. It’s still free to visit, but the museum will only be admitting one party of visitors at 30 minute intervals to encourage social distancing and avoid crowding.
Come in family or household groups of less than 10 people. Everyone in a party must be registered. The museum is allowing one party of up to 10 people to enter the museum every 30 minutes.
Wear a facemask or face covering. All visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear a face mask or covering.
Come to the museum entrance at the appointed time. If visitors arrive early, they will have to wait outside. Late arrivals will not be able to enter.
Follow all posted directional signage and information.
"Remember -- if you or a household member are feeling sick, please wait to visit!"
The museum said the reopening date/time frame is subject to change.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Crawford County has six new cases, Shelby County has four new cases, Harrison County has two new cases.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 656 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 724, including epi-linked cases), 494 recoveries (per the county), 8,296 tests, 7.9% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 32 cases, 25 recoveries, 1,831 tests, 1.7%
Harrison County — 47 cases, 41 recoveries, 927 tests, 5.1%
Cass County — 16 cases, 16 recoveries, 735 tests, 2.2%
Shelby County — 97 cases, 58 recoveries, 866 tests, 11.2%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, seven recoveries, 720 tests, 1.4%, two deaths
Monona County — 66 cases, 23 recoveries, 713 tests, 9.3%
Crawford County — 654 cases, 388 recoveries, 2,747 tests, 23.8%, two deaths
Page County — 20 cases, 17 recoveries, 1,101 tests, 1.8%
Fremont County — six cases, two recoveries, 348 tests, 1.7%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were six patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with two in intensive care, both remaining the same from Thursday.
The region has 189 inpatient beds available, 20 intensive care beds available and 62 ventilators available. One hospitalized COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator, the same as Thursday.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
— David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
