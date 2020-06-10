An additional 15 Pottawattamie County residents have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the new cases on Wednesday, which include 13 Council Bluffs residents, along with a Carter Lake and Treynor resident apiece.
Two of the cases are epidemiologically-linked and the others were tested between June 2 and June 9. Eight of the individuals are ages 18-40; five of them are 41-60; and two are 61-80.
Including epi-linked cases, Pottawattamie County Public Health reports 452 cases in the county.
Of those, 226 are men and 211 women, according to statistics provided by the department. The hardest-hit age range is 18 to 40 with 173 cases, followed by 41 to 60 at 145 cases. There have been 72 cases among adults 61 to 80, 35 among children 17 or younger and 12 among adults 81 or older.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, 410 county residents have tested positive out of 5,124 cases, for a positive rate of 8% — back down from 8.1% on Tuesday.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said 239 residents have recovered from COVID-19. Five individuals are hospitalized, down one from Tuesday, and 187 individuals are self-isolating. Based on contact tracing investigations, 126 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
The department said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case and if a risk to the general public is identified the agency will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
The department has said daily: “COVID-19 is spreading in our communities. Individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.”
