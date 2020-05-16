Sixteen Council Bluffs residents are among 18 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Pottawattamie County. The county also reported one case in Carter Lake and one in Oakland.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Friday there have been 149 confirmed positive cases in the county of out 1,919 residents tested. One in 49 county residents have been tested, with about 7.7% testing positive. The department said it is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to update the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, which lists 151 positive cases for the county because of reporting duplications.
Of the 18 new cases, one is child between newborn and 18 years old, six individuals are 18 to 40 years old, five are 41 to 60 years old and six are 80 or older. The county said the individuals were tested between May 9 and May 14.
On Friday morning, the county reported an outbreak at a Council Bluffs memory care facility.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported that Country House Residence had 10 residents and one employee test positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The department said that although Country House, 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd., is not classified as a long-term care facility by the state of Iowa, the county is responding to the outbreak in the same way it would respond to an outbreak in a long-term care facility. Country House serves residents experiencing memory loss and dementia, according to its website.
The Iowa Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as three or more residents in a facility testing positive.
“Country House adapted several COVID-19 mitigation measures early on, including restricting visitors, use of PPE, and screening staff at all shifts,” Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said in a release. “Despite their precautionary efforts, the virus has regrettably been introduced to Country House.”
Wyant told the Nonpareil that the facility had its employees tested during surveillance testing of long-term care facility employees by the state conducted at the Mid-America Center on May 5 and May 6. All employees tested negative.
When a resident tested positive, Wyant said Country House retested all residents and employees, which led to the discovery of the outbreak.
“First and foremost, our concern is the health and safety of our residents and our staff,” Marty Hug, Chief Operating Officer for Agemark, which owns the memory care facility, said in a statement. “As an organization, we took very proactive measures to protect all of our people — residents and staff alike. Right now, we have activated our emergency response procedures and our dedicated team of health care professionals is doing everything in their power to contain additional spread and is providing exceptional care for our residents.”
Wyant said nine of the Country House cases are part of the Friday report. The other two were part of the county's totals released on Thursday.
Of the county's 149 cases, 90 are self-isolating, 55 have recovered, one moved out of state, one is hospitalized and there have been two deaths. The county said the vast majority of positive cases have not required hospitalization and have been able to fully recover at home. Based on public health department contact tracing investigations, 52 Pottawattamie County cases are the result of community spread.
Wyant said the testing of long-term care facility employees done at the Mid-America Center are now reflected in the state numbers.
He said because the county sits on the Nebraska boundary, along with the various available testing avenues for residents, the number of known tests in the county on a given day can lag.
An example: Earlier this week Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds noted a lag in reporting 319 positive cases involving Sioux City-area residents who were tested because they work at a Nebraska meat packing plant. The tests were conducted in Nebraska in April, but were only reported to Iowa in the past week.
"It’s just out situation, being a border community," Wyant said, noting that the state website offers "about as clear a count as you're going to get" with the caveat that on a given day it might be not be a full accounting.
In Pottawattamie County, 25% of positive cases have been among the Hispanic or Latino community. Hispanics make up 8% of the county population and 10% of the Council Bluffs population, according to U.S. Census data.
The Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force has published a community reopening reference guide at pcema-ia.org, which provides businesses, organizations and residents information regarding openings, closures, and restrictions related to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamations.
The guide is available at bit.ly/2WyRBIe.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Crawford County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on 249 new tests. There have been 825 people tested in the county, according to the state -- 40.7% of individuals tested in the county have come back positive.
Monona County reported one new case. No other southwest Iowa counties the Nonpareil have been tracking saw an uptick in positive cases.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 149 cases, 1,919 tests, 55 recoveries, two deaths, 7.7% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — nine cases, 270 tests, five recoveries, 3.3%
Harrison County — 17 cases, 284 tests, 17 recoveries, 6%
Shelby County — 20 cases, 180 tests, 15 recoveries, 11.1%
Montgomery County — five cases, 184 tests, two recoveries, 2.7%
Page County — 10 cases, 415 tests, eight recoveries, 2.4%
Cass County — one case, 203 tests, one recovery, 0.5%
Monona County — 15 cases, 198 tests, 10 recoveries, 7.6%
Crawford County — 336 cases, 825 tests, 126 recoveries, one death, 40.7%
Fremont County — three cases, 91 tests, no recoveries, 3.3%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are four patients hospitalized, including one in intensive care -- both totals remain the same from Friday.
The region has 194 inpatient beds available, 25 intensive care beds available -- down 12 from Friday -- and 70 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Iowa governor says longer lockdown would have 'social cost'
At her daily press briefing, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that 18 more Iowans have died of the coronavirus, including 16 residents of long-term care facilities. Sixty-five people have died over the last four days, bringing the state's total to 336.
The governor has called the deaths tragic but lagging indicators of the pandemic's severity. Instead, she has pointed to increased testing, declining percentages of people testing positive and available hospital resources as signs that Iowa can begin reopening.
Reynolds defended her decision to reopen businesses Friday despite a surge of coronavirus deaths, warning that a continued lockdown would come at a “social cost.”
Restaurants, fitness centers, salons, and barber shops reopened statewide for the first time in two months.
Some local officials said that Reynolds was reopening the state too soon, particularly in areas that still have high numbers of cases. They urged their citizens to exercise caution in determining whether to visit businesses and to wear facial coverings in public.
Reynolds said she was concerned about rampant unemployment and increasing reports of child and domestic abuse and food insecurity.
“There is a cost, a social cost, to locking down and not figuring out a way to responsibly and safely reopen the economy, get Iowans back to work so they can take care of themselves and their families,” Reynolds said.
More than 1,200 people in Douglas County tested Thursday for COVID-19
A total of 1,260 people in Douglas County, Nebraska were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, the most yet.
As recently as April 25, Douglas County didn’t test more than 1,200 people in a single week.
This week, testing ramped up in South Omaha as meatpacking plant workers and the Latino community reported greater numbers of infections.
With the high number of tests, the Douglas County Health Department reported the highest number of new cases for a single day — 177.
That represents a positive rate of 14%, which is a lower figure than Douglas County has seen in the last couple of weeks.
The department also reported that a woman in her 70s has died from COVID-19. That's the 24th person known to have died of the disease in the county.
Douglas County now has seen 2,088 cases throughout the outbreak. A total of 357 county residents have recovered, but 113 people were hospitalized as of Thursday.
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to coronavirus.iow.gov, pcema-ia.org, and/or cdc.gov for more information.
-- Jeffrey Robb of the Omaha World-Herald contributed from Omaha. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
