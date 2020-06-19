Pottawattamie County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total tracked by local public health officials above 600.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said the new cases include two individuals from Crescent and Treynor apiece, one apiece from Carter Lake and Oakland and the rest are from Council Bluffs. Two of the cases are epidemiologically-linked, and the other county residents were tested between June 12 and June 16.
Of the new cases, one is 17 or younger; five are between 18 and 40 years old; seven are 41 to 60; and six are 61-80.
The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, lists 551 cases in the county out of 6,990 tested, for a positive rate of 7.9%, up slightly from Wednesday but still lower than last week.
Including epi-linked cases, Pottawattamie County Public Health said accounts for a total of 608 COVID-19 cases.
The state does not include epidemiologically-linked cases. Pottawattamie County Public Health defines epi-linked cases as individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive that are exhibiting symptoms of the disease. The department provides assistance for those individuals as they do individuals who’ve tested positive.
The county department said 367 individuals have recovered and 198 are self-isolating. Six are hospitalized, the same as Wednesday. Pottawattamie County Public Health said contact tracing investigations show 161 cases are the result of community spread.
Of the 608 cases, 305 are women and 303 are men. Young adults 18 to 40 account for the highest number of cases at 268, followed by the 41 to 60 age range at 192, 61 to 80 at 89, 17 or younger at 44 and 81 or older at 15.
Of the 11 COVID-19 deaths in the county, six have been among residents 81 or older. Three were 61 to 80 years old, and one apiece were 41 to 60 and 18 to 40, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Reynolds: Iowa recovering despite many new virus cases
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that Iowa is recovering strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and its economy is set to grow, even as some counties reported spikes in infections and the state said hundreds of people test positive on most days.
Reynolds said the trend is toward fewer positive cases, and that the rate of Iowans testing positive has fallen from a high of 30% in mid-April to 10.3% on Wednesday. She said hospitalizations are also down from a high reached in May, and 21 of the long-term care centers that had reported outbreaks have had no new cases for 28 days and will come off an outbreak list.
“Although COVID-19 as a public health concern is not over and we continue to manage it every day, we’re well into the recovery phase,” she said.
Reynolds named several business executives to a recovery advisory board that she said will help chart a course for an economic comeback. The CEO of Ruan Transportation, Ben McLean, will chair the board, which also has executives from companies including John Deere, MidAmerican Energy and Principal Financial Group.
Some rural counties have reported increases in cases, and when Reynolds was asked if that’s a sign the state isn’t staying ahead of new spikes, she said the state responds to increases with testing to help identify where outbreaks occur and initiate control measures.
When asked about spikes in new cases in Texas and Florida, where businesses have reopened as in Iowa, she said increased testing is part of the reason higher case numbers are surfacing.
She repeated that people need to take personal responsibility and wear a mask or keep distant from others in public places.
“I think its important to remember that we never guaranteed that anybody would not get COVID-19, but our goal was to really identify those most vulnerable and make sure we were doing everything to protect them,” she said.
Iowa had 24,738 positive cases as of Thursday afternoon and 678 deaths. That’s about 500 additional cases since Wednesday and eight new deaths.
Reynolds will discontinue the more frequent schedule of press conferences she began in March when community-spread of the virus became apparent. She plans to return to holding a weekly press conference next week, she said.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
A new TestIowa clinic will open in Atlantic at Cass County Health System, 1500 E. 10th St. According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, the site will be open on June 23 and June 25.
Mills County Public Health reported two new cases on Thursday, both individuals are between 18 and 40 years old.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Crawford County has nine new cases. The positive rate in the county is at 25.1%, down from Wednesday. Monona County has five new cases as the county’s positive rate continues to rise — it’s now at 9.1%. Shelby County has three new cases, Cass County has two and Harrison and Page Counties have one.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 551 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 608, including epi-linked cases), 367 recoveries (per the county), 6,990 tests, 7.9% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 26 cases, 22 recoveries, 1,641 tests, 1.6%
Harrison County — 41 cases, 29 recoveries, 809 tests, 5.1%
Cass County — 16 cases, 14 recoveries, 624 tests, 2.6%
Shelby County — 59 cases, 38 recoveries, 617, 9.6%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 583 tests, 1.5%, two deaths
Monona County — 55 cases, 21 recoveries, 606 tests, 9.1%
Crawford County — 631 cases, 361 recoveries, 2,514 tests, 25.1%, two deaths
Page County — 18 cases, 15 recoveries, 977 tests, 1.8%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 294 tests, 1.4%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were nine patients hospitalized with five in intensive care, both remaining the same from Wednesday.
The region has 195 inpatient beds available, 21 intensive care beds available and 62 ventilators available, all the same as Wednesday. Two hospitalized COVID-19 patient are on a ventilator, same as Wednesday.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
— David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
