Pottawattamie County reported Tuesday it is tracking another 25 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 437 cases.
The new cases include 23 Council Bluffs residents and two Carter Lake residents. Seven of the cases are epidemiologically-linked and the others were tested between May 27 and June 6.
The county reported 30 new cases on Monday and 19 from the weekend.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
The Iowa Department of Public Health does not include epi-linked cases in its count. According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, there have been 385 positive tests out of 4,762 conducted in the county. Of those tested, 8.1% have come back positive, up from 8% on Monday.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said 234 residents have recovered from COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County. Currently, six individuals are hospitalized and 178 individuals are self-isolating. Based on contact tracing investigations, the department said 113 cases in the county are the result of community spread.
The department said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case and if a risk to the general public is identified the agency will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
With warm weather and the reopening of some businesses, Pottawattamie County Public Health has encouraged residents daily to stay vigilant.
The department has said daily: "COVID-19 is spreading in our communities. Individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home."
A Test Iowa site has opened in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center. Anyone wanting to get tested must first complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com. After completing the assessment, the individual will receive a time and date for their test.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Crawford County reported seven new cases and an increase from 25.7% to 25.9% of tested individuals coming back positive. according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Shelby County reported two new cases.
There are two new Test Iowa sites open or soon to open in the region. A site opened at the Clarinda Regional Health Center in Page County on June 3.
A site at the St. Anthony Clinic in Denison in Crawford County will open on Wednesday. The state website reported Monday that there have been 575 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,236 tested in Crawford County. Denison is home to multiple meatpacking plants, which have been hit hard by coronavirus throughout the state and country.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 385 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 437, including epi-linked cases), 234 recoveries (per the county), 4,781 tests, 8.1% of those tested have come back positive, 10 deaths
Mills County — 21 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,372 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 27 cases, 22 recoveries, 596 tests, 4.5%
Cass County — 13 cases, 12 recoveries, 511 tests, 2.5%
Shelby County — 40 cases, 34 recoveries, 458 tests, 8.7%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 433 tests, 2%, two deaths
Monona County — 27 cases, 19 recoveries, 462 tests, 5.8%
Crawford County — 575 cases, 347 recoveries, 2,250 tests, 25.9%, two deaths
Page County — 16 cases, 11 recoveries, 757 tests, 2.1%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 219 tests, 1.8%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were eight patients hospitalized, up one from Monday, with four in intensive care.
The region has 197 inpatient beds available, 28 intensive care beds available and 62 ventilators available. Two hospitalized COVID-19 patient are on a ventilator, up one from Monday.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover your eyes.
Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
Stay home as much as possible.
Self-monitor for symptoms.
Call your physician if symptoms appear.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, when it will cease operations. The hotline is available at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
