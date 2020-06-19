Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tracked by the agency to 633.
The new cases include 20 Council Bluffs residents, three Carter Lake residents and two Underwood residents. One of the cases is epidemiologically-linked and the other individuals were tested between Monday and Wednesday, the department said. Four of the individuals are 17 or younger, 10 are 18 to 40, seven are 41 to 60 and four are 61 to 80.
The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 578 positive cases in the county of out 7,273 tests on Friday, with the positive rate remaining at 7.9%.
The state does not include epidemiologically-linked cases. Pottawattamie County Public Health defines epi-linked cases as individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive that are exhibiting symptoms of the disease. The department provides assistance for those individuals as they do individuals who’ve tested positive.
Of the current cases, 217 individuals are self-isolating at home, and five are hospitalized, Pottawattamie County Public Health said. To date, 374 individuals have recovered. Based on contact tracing investigations, 166 cases are the result of community spread.
Statewide, there are 25,273 positive cases in the state as of Friday afternoon, up 535 from Thursday. The state reported three new deaths, bringing the total to 681. There have 15,816 recoveries in the state.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to urge residents to continue to "practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are sick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill spread the virus."
A Test Iowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/ or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
A new TestIowa clinic will open in Atlantic at Cass County Health System, 1500 E. 10th St. According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, the site will open on June 23.
Mills County Public Health reported three new cases on Thursday, all between 41 and 60 years old. The department said each was the result of community spread.
"We want to remind all county residents that even though the governor has eased restrictions on businesses and social gatherings, COVID-19 continues to spread in our county," the department said in a release.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Shelby County reported 10 new cases and saw its positive rate rise from 9.6% to 10.8%. Crawford County reported four new cases and Monona County reported one, with both seeing a slight decrease in positive rate. Montgomery and Fremont Counties reported one new case.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 578 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 633, including epi-linked cases), 375 recoveries (per the state), 7,273 tests, 7.9% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 29 cases, 22 recoveries, 1,694 tests, 1.7%
Harrison County — 41 cases, 29 recoveries, 823 tests, 5%
Cass County — 16 cases, 15 recoveries, 637 tests, 2.5%
Shelby County — 69 cases, 38 recoveries, 636, 10.8%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, six recoveries, 594 tests, 1.7%, two deaths
Monona County — 56 cases, 22 recoveries, 634 tests, 8.8%
Crawford County — 635 cases, 364 recoveries, 2,563 tests, 24.8%, two deaths
Page County — 18 cases, 15 recoveries, 985 tests, 1.8%
Fremont County — five cases, two recoveries, 308 tests, 1.6%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were seven patients hospitalized with four in intensive care, down two and one, respectively, from Thursday.
The region has 197 inpatient beds available, 23 intensive care beds available and 63 ventilators available, all up slightly from Thursday. One hospitalized COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator, down one.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
