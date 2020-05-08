Pottawattamie County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, two Council Bluffs residents and an Oakland resident.
There have been 72 confirmed cases in the county. Of those, two have died after contracting the disease caused by coronavirus, 31 individuals have recovered, 38 are self-isolating at home and one is hospitalized, according to Pottawattamie County Health.
The individuals — a man and two women — connected to the three new cases were tested for COVID-19 between May 4 and May 5. One of the individuals has pre-existing conditions, and all three had contact with an existing case, the department said. All three are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case, saying a part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public.
“If there is not a risk to the general public, public health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, public health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take,” the department said in a release.
There have been 838 tests conducted in Pottawattamie County.
Mills County Public Health reported the county’s seventh case, an adult between 41 and 60 years old who contracted the disease after contact with another positive case. Three of the county’s cases have recovered.
“I know there are concerns in the county about the increase in positive cases we are seeing,” Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes said in a release. “I want to assure Mils County residents that the increase we are seeing is related to the increase in COVID-19 testing and test availability.”
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov and previous reports by counties:
Harrison County — 17 cases, 173 tests
Shelby County — 13 cases, 116 cases
Montgomery County — two cases, 131 tests
Page County — nine cases, 310 tests
Cass County — one case, 135 tests
Monona County — 11 cases, 133 tests
Crawford County — 124 cases, one death, 310 tests
The state website did not have recoveries broken down by county on Thursday. The site said it did not have data for Fremont County.
Iowa reported 655 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to at least 11,059. There have been 231 deaths from the disease in the state.
There have been 66,427 tests conducted in the state, for a per capita rate of one in 46 Iowans.
Of the state’s positive cases, 4,266 have recovered, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, which has been revamped to provide more timely information. Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a livestreamed press conference on Thursday that the numbers will now be as of 11:59 p.m. the previous day. The site had previously updated with the numbers as of 10 a.m. the previous day.
Reynolds didn’t open her daily news briefing Thursday with the updated numbers. She said the state’s focus is managing the virus.
“I do think we’re shifting in the way that we’re talking about the virus and how we maintain it,” she said. “Since we kind of really accomplished what we were trying to do to make sure that we had the health care resources available, we now have shifted our focus from mitigation of resources to managing and containing virus activity as we begin to open Iowa back up.”
The state has been criticized for failing to squash outbreaks among workers at meatpacking plants, but President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence complimented Reynolds for managing the situation. Unions and other advocates for the plant workers — many of whom are immigrants — have complained they’re victims of corporations refusing to act swiftly enough to protect them as they stand side-by-side cutting up pork, chicken and beef.
State officials announced Tuesday that nearly 1,400 workers at three Tyson Foods pork processing plants in Iowa have tested positive for the virus. In recent days, several meat plants have closed due to outbreaks, most for just days to allow crews to clean and sanitize the plants.
Reynolds called the production of meat in Iowa a “finely oiled machine and we have to make sure all aspects of it are working appropriately.”
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who also attended the White House meeting Wednesday, said meatpacking plants should be back in production within 10 days.
High worker absenteeism due to sickness and fear of infection has reduced the capacity of plants to produce meat, causing some major retailers to limit consumer purchases and analysts to predict higher prices in the coming months.
— David Pitt of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.