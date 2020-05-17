Pottawattamie County Public Health today reported three new COVID-19 cases, all of which are Council Bluffs residents.
Two of the cases are between the ages of 18 to 40 years old, and one is 41 to 60 years old. The individuals were tested between May 14 and May 15. So far, 2,014 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 162 have tested positive.
An additional six people have recovered from the novel coronavirus bringing the total of recoveries to 74. Currently, two individuals are hospitalized, 83 individuals are self-isolating, one person moved out of state and there have been two deaths.
The vast majority of positive cases have not required hospitalization and have been able to fully recover at home. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 55 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
Iowa health officials report 351 deaths, 14,651 virus cases
State health officials reported five more deaths and 323 additional cases of coronavirus on Sunday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said 351 people have died from COVID-19 in the state and 14,651 have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death. But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.
University of Iowa graduates mark commencement virtually
Commencement was bittersweet for University of Iowa graduates who were forced to leave campus early amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gazette reports that Provost Monsterrat Fuentes addressed upfront the impersonal nature of Saturday's virtual convocation for the university’s largest College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in a recorded message.
“We are all heartbroken that we can’t be together in person on this special day, and that you are not enjoying the grand celebration you deserve, surrounded by your peers, family, friends, and the faculty and staff who have cheered you along the way,” Fuentes said.
The college’s student speaker — Student Government President Noel Mills — said her first experiences at the university were in the pediatric oncology unit of the hospital where she was treated for cancer.
She said she learned an important lesson: “To be a Hawkeye is to not be overwhelmed by the obstacles ahead. But to find strength in the struggle.”
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to coronavirus.iow.gov, pcema-ia.org, and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
