Two Council Bluffs residents and an Oakland resident have contracted COVID-19, the latest cases in Pottawattamie County.
Statewide, Iowa reported single-day high of COVID-19 deaths — 19 — on Tuesday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the deaths, which bring the state total to 207, during her daily livestreamed press conference. The state also reported 408 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Combining the state and county numbers, there have been at least 10,114 positive cases in Iowa.
Pottawattamie County has 62 confirmed cases of the disease caused by coronavirus, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. Of those, there have been two deaths, 26 have recovered, 33 are isolating at home and one is hospitalized.
The three new cases were tested for COVID-19 between April 29 and May 2, the department said. One individual is 18-40 years old and two are 41-60 years old. One of the individuals has pre-existing conditions. Two of the new cases had contact with an existing COVID-19 case and one is the result of community spread. All three individuals are self-isolating at home.
According to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, there have been at least 767 tests conducted in the county.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case.
“A part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public. If there is not a risk to the general public, public health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, Public Health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take,” county officials said in a release.
Crawford County’s number of cases jumped from 78 to 96, based on state data. Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran said the county has increased testing.
“We are working with the state to bring testing to town for manufacturing and long-term care facilities,” Fineran told the Nonpareil.
There have been 96 confirmed cases in the county, with 22 recoveries and one death. There have been 205 tests in the county, according to the state.
Denison, the county seat, is home to multiple meatpacking plants, which along with long-term care facilities have been hardest hit by the disease. Fineran said she was unable to discuss if there have been positive cases at the plants.
Nearly 1,400 workers at three Tyson Foods pork processing plants in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus, the state reported Tuesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health revealed for the first time that the state’s largest workplace outbreak has been at the Tyson plant in Perry in central Iowa. There, 730 workers were confirmed to have the virus, a startling 58 percent of those tested, the department said.
The Tyson plant in Waterloo has had 444 workers test positive, and its Columbus Junction plant has had 221 confirmed infections, the department said.
The department said that 258 workers at a National Beef plant in Tama tested positive, as did another 131 employees of a Newton wind turbine blade plant owned by TPI Composites.
Sarah Reisetter, Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director, said during Reynolds’ conference that the state medical director was using her legal authority to release the locations and scope of those five workplace outbreaks after determining the information was in the public interest. The department defines an outbreak as workplaces in which 10% of employees are sick or absent.
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, Harrison County reported a 17th case late Monday, a woman between 18 and 40 years old. Harrison County Home & Public Health said the woman is hospitalized.
The department said anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus at Empower Family Wellness, 202 E. Seventh St. in Logan, on April 28 and April 29 should self-isolate for 14 days from the date of potential exposure and monitor for symptoms.
Two of the Harrison County cases are in isolation, while there have been 15 recoveries in the county. There have been 161 people tested in the county.
Mills County announced two additional cases, putting the county total at five, with three recoveries. There have been 115 county residents tested, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, according to the state COVID-19 website:
Shelby County — 12 cases, nine recoveries, 98 tests
Montgomery County — one case, one recovery, 112 tests
Page County — nine cases, five recoveries, 291 tests
Cass County — one case, one recovery, 127 tests
Monona County — 10 cases, seven recoveries, 124 tests
Fremont County — zero cases, 47 tests
During the press conference, Reynolds said there were 3,000 additional negative tests, for a total of 50,458. With 60,569 tests conducted in the state, one in 52 Iowans have been tested. Of those affected, 3,572 have recovered.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are three patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with two in intensive care, according to the coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has 209 inpatient beds available, 40 intensive care unit beds available and 66 ventilators available. There are no patients on ventilators in the region. Region four remains at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale.
In Council Bluffs, Hy-Vee will limit meat sales at its metro area stores starting Wednesday.
The company said it is putting a limit on consumer meat purchases because of worker shortages at meatpacking plants as well as an increase in meat sales, noting customers sometimes have not been able to find the items they’re looking for.
“Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department,” the company said in a release.
Effective Wednesday, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken at all Hy-Vee locations, the company said.
— David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed.
