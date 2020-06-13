Pottawattamie County Public Health highlighted two data points in announcing new COVID-19 numbers on Friday.
The department noted the positive rate among county residents tested had risen from 8% Monday to 8.4% Friday, per coronavirus.iowa.gov numbers when the county issued a release on new cases. The state website updated later Friday, with the number now at 8.3%. The percent of individuals testing positive in the county on Thursday was 9.5%, the department said.
The second data point to note is the number of local cases in the 18-40 age range. As of June 12, nearly 44% of COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County are individuals in the 18-40 age range, the department said.
“As businesses begin to open at full capacity and large gatherings begin to occur, please continue to protect yourself from COVID-19,” the department said in a release. “Practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are stick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill can spread the virus.”
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 31 new cases on Friday, individuals who were tested from June 4 to June 10. One individual is from Crescent, one is from Walnut and the rest are from Council Bluffs. None of the cases are epidemiologically-linked.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
Of the newly-reported cases, 24 are residents between 18 and 40 years old, four are 41 to 60 and three are 61 to 80.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, 480 Pottawattamie County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 5,786 tested. Including epi-linked cases, Pottawattamie County Public Health reports a total of 523 COVID-19 cases. The county said there have been 265 recoveries, 223 people are self-isolating and six are hospitalized. There have been 10 deaths.
Statewide, 23,337 Iowans have tested positive out of 214,943 tested, for a positive rate of 10.9%. Of the positive cases, 14,196 have recovered and there have been 643 deaths. The state reported three new deaths and 381 new cases on Friday.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Monona County reported six new cases, Crawford County reported six and Shelby County reported two, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 480 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 523, including epi-linked cases), 265 recoveries (per the county), 5,786 tests, 8.3% of those tested have come back positive, 10 deaths
Mills County — 22 cases, 21 recoveries, 1,433 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 33 cases, 25 recoveries, 666 tests, 4.8%
Cass County — 13 cases, 13 recoveries, 550 tests, 2.4%
Shelby County — 45 cases, (incorrectly listed, because of a typing error, as 430 in Thursday’s Nonpareil) 35 recoveries, 504 tests, 8.9%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 462 tests, 1.9%, two deaths
Monona County — 30 cases, 22 recoveries, 477 tests, 5.8%
Crawford County — 589 cases, 350 recoveries, 2,307 tests, 25.8%, two deaths
Page County — 16 cases, 11 recoveries, 806 tests, 2%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 235 tests, 1.7%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were eight patients hospitalized, with four in intensive care, up one from Thursday.
The region has 190 inpatient beds available, 27 intensive care beds available and 65 ventilators available. Two hospitalized COVID-19 patient are on a ventilator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.